Zimtu Capital Corp (TSX:ZC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZC
- Market CapCAD1.610m
- SymbolTSX:ZC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCA9895892052
Company Profile
Zimtu Capital Corp is a Canada-based investment company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of investments in junior resource company, acquisitions and dispositions, and the provision of management services.