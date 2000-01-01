Zinc Media Group (LSE:ZIN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZIN
- Market Cap£3.500m
- SymbolLSE:ZIN
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BX7RGN99
Company Profile
Zinc Media Group PLC is a multimedia producer of TV programming with publishing and communications content. The company operates in three segments namely TV, Publishing and Communicate.