Zinc of Ireland NL (ASX:ZMICA)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ZMICA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZMICA

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:ZMICA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000ZMICA2

Company Profile

Zinc of Ireland NL is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of zinc projects in the Republic of Ireland.

Latest ZMICA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .