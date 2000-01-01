Zinc One Resources Inc (TSX:Z)

North American company
Market Info - Z

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - Z

  • Market CapCAD2.910m
  • SymbolTSX:Z
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA98959W1041

Company Profile

Zinc One Resources Inc acquires, explores and develops zinc projects in mining friendly jurisdictions. Its projects include the Bongará Mine Project and Scotia Zinc-Silver Project in Peru.

Latest Z news

