Company Profile

Zinco Mining Corp is an exploration-stage company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of its mineral interests. The firm is in the process of exploring its exploration and evaluation assets. It is engaged in the discovery and development of volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) deposits in Mexico. The firm, through its subsidiary, Minera Croesus S.A. de C.V., owns approximately seven mining concessions that define the VMS Project.