Zincore Metals Inc (TSX:ZNC.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ZNC.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZNC.H

  • Market CapCAD0.860m
  • SymbolTSX:ZNC.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA98959P8771

Company Profile

Zincore Metals Inc is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation & development of zinc & related base metals projects in Peru.

Latest ZNC.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .