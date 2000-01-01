Zincx Resources Corp (TSX:ZNX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZNX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZNX
- Market CapCAD21.160m
- SymbolTSX:ZNX
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA98959V1067
Company Profile
Zincx Resources Corp is a mineral exploration company. The firm is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. Its properties include Akie Property and Kechika Regional project in British Columbia.