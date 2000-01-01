Zincx Resources Corp (TSX:ZNX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ZNX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZNX

  • Market CapCAD21.160m
  • SymbolTSX:ZNX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA98959V1067

Company Profile

Zincx Resources Corp is a mineral exploration company. The firm is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. Its properties include Akie Property and Kechika Regional project in British Columbia.

Latest ZNX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .