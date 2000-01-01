Zinkia Entertainment SA (XMAD:ZNK)

European company
Market Info - ZNK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZNK

  • Market Cap€19.210m
  • SymbolXMAD:ZNK
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINES0184849018

Company Profile

Zinkia Entertainment SA is engaged in the entertainment sector worldwide. It develops and produces television series, movies and videogames. It has three business lines: audiovisual study, interactive study and brand development.

