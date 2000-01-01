Company Profile

Zinnwald Lithium PLC is a mineral exploration and development company. The company is focused on the Zinnwald Lithium Project in Germany to supply battery-grade lithium products. Also, the company holds 100% interests in the Abbeytown and Brannberg projects.Erris Resources PLC is a mineral exploration and development company. The company's projects include Abbeytown Project in Ireland, and alliance with Centerra Gold KB Inc in Sweden.