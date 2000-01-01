Zion Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:ZN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZN
- Market Cap$12.400m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ZN
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS9896961094
Company Profile
Zion Oil & Gas Inc is the United States-based an oil and gas exploration and production company. Zion currently holds one active petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License.