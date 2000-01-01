Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a regional U.S. bank with nearly $70 billion in assets and core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the western and southwestern United States. Zions primarily focuses on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the majority of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.Zions Bancorp is a bank holding company. The bank has over 400 branches across the United States and has more than $50 billion worth of assets. It provides banking services to small and midsize businesses as well as individuals.