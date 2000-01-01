Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc is a biotechnology company that acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapies. Its preclinical and clinical pipeline focuses on treating hematological and solid tumor malignancies using cellular therapeutics. Ziopharm engages in gene therapy systems with its partner Intrexon and collaborators at the University of Texas. To fund the development of its product candidates, the company engages in contractual arrangements with licensing partners both in the United States and abroad.