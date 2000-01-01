ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP)
- Market Cap$468.600m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ZIOP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS98973P1012
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc is a biotechnology company that acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapies. Its preclinical and clinical pipeline focuses on treating hematological and solid tumor malignancies using cellular therapeutics. Ziopharm engages in gene therapy systems with its partner Intrexon and collaborators at the University of Texas. To fund the development of its product candidates, the company engages in contractual arrangements with licensing partners both in the United States and abroad.ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc is a biotechnology company which acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapies that can address unmet medical needs through synthetic biology.