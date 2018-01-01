Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Zip Co Ltd (ASX:ZIP) Share Price

ZIP

Zip Co Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Financial Services

Right Arrow 2

Credit Services

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+10, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Zip is a diversified finance provider, offering consumer financing via a line of credit (via Zip Pay and Zip Money) and instalment-based finance (via QuadPay, Spotii, Twisto, and PayFlex); as well as lending to small to midsize enterprises (via Zip Business). Zip’s fortunes are largely tied to the buy now, pay later, or BNPL, industry. Most of its products--Zip Pay, QuadPay (Zip U.S.), and PayFlex--do not charge interest based on outstanding balances. Around 60%-70% of Zip Pay’s/Zip Money’s revenue is derived from customers, mainly via account fees and interest. Meanwhile, its instalment businesses primarily generate revenue by receiving a margin from merchants, which compensates it for accepting all nonpayment risk and for encouraging consumers to transact more frequently.Zip Co Ltd, formerly Zipmoney Ltd, is a retail finance company. It offers point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to the retail, education, health and travel industries.

ASX:ZIP

AU000000Z1P6

-

Loading Comparison

Latest ZIP News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News