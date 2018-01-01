Zip Co Ltd (ASX:ZIP) Share Price

Company Profile

Zip is a diversified finance provider, offering consumer financing via a line of credit (via Zip Pay and Zip Money) and instalment-based finance (via QuadPay, Spotii, Twisto, and PayFlex); as well as lending to small to midsize enterprises (via Zip Business). Zip’s fortunes are largely tied to the buy now, pay later, or BNPL, industry. Most of its products--Zip Pay, QuadPay (Zip U.S.), and PayFlex--do not charge interest based on outstanding balances. Around 60%-70% of Zip Pay’s/Zip Money’s revenue is derived from customers, mainly via account fees and interest. Meanwhile, its instalment businesses primarily generate revenue by receiving a margin from merchants, which compensates it for accepting all nonpayment risk and for encouraging consumers to transact more frequently.Zip Co Ltd, formerly Zipmoney Ltd, is a retail finance company. It offers point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to the retail, education, health and travel industries.