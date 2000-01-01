ZipTel Ltd (ASX:ZIP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZIP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZIP
- Market CapAUD2.220m
- SymbolASX:ZIP
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ZIP1
Company Profile
ZipTel Ltd operates in telecommunication business. It offers prepaid travel sim card services (AussieSim) and mobile based VOIP communication service (Zipt).