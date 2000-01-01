Company Profile

Zix Corp is a provider of security software for organizations in the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors. Its services include email encryption, data loss prevention, and bring- your-own-device security to meet data protection and compliance needs. The firm's flagship Zix Email Encryption enables transparent encrypted email delivery through its patented Best Method of Delivery, a secure and convenient method for the recipient, and Zix Gateway, which encrypts and decrypts sensitive messages. The company derives revenue from subscription fees on a one- to three-year basis. The vast majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.Zix Corp provides email encryption and data loss prevention solutions. The solutions are provided to meet the data protection and compliance needs of organizations primarily in the healthcare, financial services, and government sectors.