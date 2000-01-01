Company Profile

Zoetis sells anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, and other health products for animals. The firm earns roughly half of total revenue from production animals (cattle, pigs, poultry, and so on), and companion animal (dogs, horses, cats) products make up the other half. Its U.S. business is heavily skewed toward companion animals, while its international business is skewed toward production animals. The firm has the largest market share in the industry and was previously Pfizer's animal health unit.Zoetis Inc is a developer and manufacturer of drugs providing medicines for animal health, and vaccines for livestock and companion animals. Its products are anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.