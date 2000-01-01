Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZGNX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZGNX
- Market Cap$2.302bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:ZGNX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS98978L2043
Company Profile
Zogenix Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in commercializing and developing therapies that address clinical needs for people living with pain-related and CNS disorders that needs treatment alternatives to help return to normal daily functioning.