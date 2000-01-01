Company Profile

Zomedica Corp is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The company's product portfolio includes diagnostics and therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. It provides veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care.Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet.