Zonte Metals Inc (TSX:ZON)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZON
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZON
- Market CapCAD15.040m
- SymbolTSX:ZON
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA98978R1029
Company Profile
Zonte Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company. The firm is engaged in locating and acquiring mineral projects and exploring for mineralization including gold.