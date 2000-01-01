Zoom Video Communications Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:ZM)

North American company
  • Market Cap$122.474bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ZM
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS98980L1017

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company’s cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

