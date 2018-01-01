ZoomInfo Technologies Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZI) Share Price

ZI
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc Class A
North American company
Technology
Software - Application
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.
NASDAQ:ZI
US98980F1049
USD
