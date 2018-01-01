ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZI) Share Price

ZI
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc
North American company
Technology
Software - Application
Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Nearly all of its revenue is derived from the United States.
NASDAQ:ZI
US98980F1049
USD
