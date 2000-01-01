Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1157)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1157
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1157
- Market CapHKD55.152bn
- SymbolSEHK:1157
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCNE100000X85
Company Profile
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd is a construction machinery company. The segments are construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services.