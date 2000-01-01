Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZSAN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZSAN
- Market Cap$25.710m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ZSAN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS98979H2022
Company Profile
Zosano Pharma Corp is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It has developed a transdermal microneedle patch system to deliver its formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of various indications.