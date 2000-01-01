Company Profile

Zotefoams PLC is a UK based company engaged in manufacturing of polymer foam using bespoke autoclave technology to produce foams with unique attributes. Its block foams are sold under the AZOTE and ZOTEK brand names. The company serves automotive, aerospace, packaging, industrial parts, marine, building and construction, military, medical and sports and leisure industry. It has three main operating segments Polyolefin foams, High-Performance Products and MuCell Extrusion LLC. Its business is geographically located in UK and US locations. The maximum revenue to the company is generated from Polyolefin foams segment.Zotefoams PLC is engaged in manufacturing of polymer foam using bespoke autoclave technology to produce foams with unique attributes. Its block foams are sold under the AZOTE and ZOTEK brand names.