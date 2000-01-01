Zovio Inc (NYSE:BPI)
Company Info - BPI
- Market Cap$191.240m
- SymbolNYSE:BPI
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- Currency
- ISINUS10807M1053
Company Profile
Bridgepoint Education Inc is an education services company. It offers campus and online postsecondary programs through two universities, Ashford University and University of the Rockies. The firm offers degree programs in multiple fields.