ZTE Corp Class H (SEHK:763)

APAC company
Company Info - 763

  • Market CapHKD150.137bn
  • SymbolSEHK:763
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000004Y2

Company Profile

ZTE Corp offers a suite of telecommunications and information technology equipment to carriers, businesses, and the public sector. Its products cover wireless networks, core networks, fixed access, terminals, and other telecom verticals.

