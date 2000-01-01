Company Profile

Zumtobel Group AG supplies lighting solutions, lighting components and associated services. The company also manufactures and hardware and software for lighting systems (LED light sources and LED drivers, sensors and lighting management). It provides consultation on smart lighting controls and emergency lighting systems, light contracting, design services and project management of turnkey lighting solutions, as well as new, data-based services focused on delivering connectivity for buildings and municipalities via the lighting infrastructure. The operating segments of the group are Lighting segment and Components segment, of which a majority of revenue is generated from the Lighting segment, The group has a business presence all around the globe.Zumtobel Group AG is an international supplier of lighting solutions and components. The Company offers complete professional lighting solutions, luminaries, light management systems and lighting components for indoor and outdoor applications.