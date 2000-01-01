Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Co Ltd (SEHK:6866)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 6866

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6866

  • Market CapHKD554.600m
  • SymbolSEHK:6866
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001TL0

Company Profile

Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Co Ltd, formerly Zuoli Financial Holdings Co Ltd is a micro-finance company. The company offers unsecured loans, guaranteed loans, agriculture loans, individual business loans, other individual loans.

Latest 6866 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .