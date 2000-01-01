Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG is an online pharmacy company and wholesale supplier to medical practitioners in Switzerland. The Group's reportable segments are Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The operating segment in Switzerland comprises the wholesale business of supplying medical products to Swiss medical practitioners and the retail businesses that are focused on providing end consumers with drugs and health products. The operating segment in Germany comprises of the mail-order business in drugs and health products, as well as services for mail-order pharmacies. The operating segment Europe comprises the marketplace business of PromoFarma and Doctipharma.Zur Rose Group AG is an online pharmacy company and wholesale supplier to medical practitioners in Switzerland.