ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CNET
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CNET
- Market Cap$32.180m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CNET
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINUS98880R1095
Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc is a provider of precision advertising and marketing services. Its products include CloudX, 28.Com, Liansuo.Com, Zhifuwang.Com, and WP28.Com.ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc is a B2B, integrated internet service provider for expanding small & medium enterprises sales networks in China. It is engaged in advertising industry conducting its business through its subsidiaries and operating entities.