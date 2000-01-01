ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CNET

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CNET

  • Market Cap$32.180m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CNET
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINUS98880R1095

Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc is a provider of precision advertising and marketing services. Its products include CloudX, 28.Com, Liansuo.Com, Zhifuwang.Com, and WP28.Com.ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc is a B2B, integrated internet service provider for expanding small & medium enterprises sales networks in China. It is engaged in advertising industry conducting its business through its subsidiaries and operating entities.

Latest CNET news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .