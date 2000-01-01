Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:ZY)
North American company
Company Info - ZY
- Market Cap$3.592bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:ZY
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorChemicals
- Currency
- ISINUS98985X1000
Company Profile
Zymergen Inc is a biofacturing company. Zymergen partners with nature to design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products that deliver value to customers in a broad range of industries. A unique combination of biology, chemistry, software and automation enables the company to design and create new materials.