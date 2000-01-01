Company Profile

Zytronic PLC is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of projected capacitive technology. Its products are used in various applications such as leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking and industrial applications. The company's patented projected capacitive technologies and mutual projected capacitive offer benefits to traditional users of resistive, capacitive and surface acoustic wave technologies. The company currently operates in following geographical markets: Americas (excluding the USA), USA, EMEA (excluding UK and Hungary), Hungary, UK, APAC (excluding South Korea), and South Korea. The company's largest end market by revenue in South Korea.Zytronic PLC develops and manufactures touch sensor products. Its products are used in various applications through the industrial, public access and service applications such as information and financial kiosks, digital signage and medical devices.