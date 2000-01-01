ZZ Capital International Ltd (SEHK:8295)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8295
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8295
- Market CapHKD2.627bn
- SymbolSEHK:8295
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINKYG9895T1085
Company Profile
ZZ Capital International Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the provision of corporate advisory services and related activities, investment in various types of assets, money lending, investment advisory and asset management.