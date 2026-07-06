Financial advice for long-term planning

Important information: Your money will be invested, and the value of your investments can go down as well as up. You may get back less than you invested. Additional product, transactional and platform charges will apply upon investment. We cannot provide tax or legal advice.
Advice fees should be simple and transparent. Our fixed, flat fee - with no initial or upfront charges - means you can keep the wealth you’ve built.
It’s your life; your advice should fit around you. Meet with your advisers via video call from the comfort of your own home, at a time you choose.
You can be on track to retire when you want, look after your family, and still go on that holiday. Do it all with financial advice built around your needs.
An independent review by Boring Money found that ii Advice could save you £1,000s compared to some of the biggest financial advice providers.
That’s because ii Advice does things differently. Many financial advice providers charge a percentage fee on your assets. That means the more you have, the higher your costs.
We don’t do that. Our fixed flat advice fee is clear, transparent, and can help you keep more money and could help you reach your goals sooner.
Please note, this is an estimate and chart isn’t to scale. Actual costs may vary depending on performance of underlying investments. Other providers may offer a different scope of advice services and the option of in-person meetings.
How we calculated this comparison: Investment growth has been modelled at a constant rate of 5% per annum over a 10-year period and does not represent a guarantee of future performance or take into account the effects of inflation. Actual returns will vary. Portfolio projections include advice, platform, and investment charges. Investment charges as follows: interactive investor, Octopus Money and St. James’s Place 0.20%, Hargreaves Lansdown 0.30%, Quilter 0.37%. Projections exclude transaction costs which vary by fund type and strategy. VAT may apply to some advice or planning fees, depending on the provider and the service being offered, and has not been included in this comparison. Platform and fund charges are based on secondary research conducted by Boring Money and were correct as at 01/07/2026. The model is standardised and may not reflect all available products, pricing options, or individual circumstances. The value of investments can fall as well as rise, and you may get back less than you invest.
*Advice/platform fee calculated as an average, charged over 10 years assuming fund growth of 5% per annum.
The more your wealth grows, the harder it is to know what to do. But you don't need to have everything figured out in life. That's what we’re here for.
With a detailed plan tailored to you, our advisers can help you gain clarity on:
And with our flat fee that could save you thousands, you can keep more of your money to help achieve these goals. If this is you, book a free, no-obligation call and let’s chat.
ii Advice is £100 a month (or £150 a month for couples planning their future together).
This covers your personalised financial plan, ongoing adviser support, and the accounts for your recommended funds. And then on top of that, you get full access to ii's Premium plan for free, so you can keep investing independently with a portion of your money if you choose. It’s everything you need, in one monthly fee.
There are no initial advice fees and no fees for creating your plan, and you only start paying once your recommendations are in place.
|Individual
|Couple
|Getting started
|Initial advice fee
|£0
|£0
|Plan set up
|£0
|£0
|Ongoing
|Ongoing advice fee
|£100 per month
|£150 per month
The investments we recommend carry their own fees. We’ll always explain these clearly before you invest.
Book a free call with a friendly member of our team.
Don’t worry, you’re not committing to anything just yet. This step is simply your chance to ask the questions you’ve always wanted to ask, find out how the advice process works, and decide whether financial advice is the right choice for you.
Over a few video calls from the comfort of your own home, your adviser gets to know you – your finances, your ambitions, and what really matters to you.
By the end, you’ll have a clear, detailed picture of where you are now, where you want to be, and exactly how to get there.
Life changes – and so will your plan.
Your adviser will manage your investments and check in with you at least once a year to make sure everything still fits your life. And if anything changes in between, we're here.
You've built your wealth; now use it in the smartest way.
Your adviser creates a detailed, personalised plan – covering retirement, tax efficiency, and how to make your money work for you.
Your adviser recommends investments suited to your current finances and future goals.
They’ll also proactively review your plan at least once a year. So even if the markets or life changes, your goals stay on the right track.
You get ii’s Premium plan (worth £39.99 a month) for free - even if you’re already with ii.
So if you want to manage a part of your money yourself, you can, putting you in control of your wider portfolio alongside your adviser’s choices.
Can you retire when you want? Can you look after your family’s financial security? Can you enjoy your money now, not just later?
Financial advice helps turn your questions into simple answers. It’s a way to outsource the stress of figuring it all out yourself and feeling confident that you have a plan designed to achieve the life you want.
So when you're ready, let's talk. Book a quick, 15-minute call and chat to our friendly team about your options.
When people hear “financial advice,” they often think about investments, taxes, and spreadsheets. That alone doesn’t get to the heart of why financial advice matters.
With ii Advice, you have an entire expert advice team – all fully qualified – to provide clarity, confidence, and help you make the best decisions for you and your family.
Your advice comes from ii, the UK's number one flat-fee investment platform, with over 500,000 investors and 30 years of experience.
And as part of Aberdeen, your advice benefits from nearly 200 years of financial expertise. Our advisers are all fully qualified and professionally accredited, so know how to help you achieve what you need.
Rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot and Boring Money ‘Value for Money’ award winner 2026.
You can get a feel for what ii Advice is like with our free introductory call.
Book your call with our helpful Customer Support team; they’ll happily talk to you about your financial needs and give you plenty of time to ask questions. We want you to feel confident that we’re the right choice for you.
ii Advice is not independent, but our advisers are fully impartial. While we recommend investments offered by Aberdeen, of which we are part of, our advisers will only recommend solutions that are suitable for you.
They also aren’t paid more money based on how much you have with us. It’s the same no matter how much you have in your pot.
We’re happy to help anyone who wants a clear financial plan. But it’s not going to be for everyone.
|Who we're for
|Who we're not for
|Individuals and couples with straightforward long-term financial planning needs - normally planning up to, in to, and through retirement.
|People with complex financial needs, including trusts, philanthropic endeavours, or complex investment vehicles like Venture Capital Trusts and Enterprise Investment Schemes. We're also not well-suited if you're only looking for an annuity or life assurance.
|People aged 18 and over.
|People under 18, companies, or trusts.
|UK tax residents.
|US citizens and non-UK tax residents.
|People who want to meet their adviser through video chats in the comfort of their own home.
|People who prefer meeting their adviser in person.
|People who are happy to manage their advice online.
|People who prefer a paper-based advice service.
|People who want a straightforward, low-cost investment solution.
|People looking for a complex, bespoke or sustainable investment solution.
|People looking for an ongoing advice service.
|People looking for one-off or transactional advice or looking to implement recommendations themselves.
If you're unsure, just get in touch. We'll guide you through everything and help you work out whether we're a good match.
All ii Advice fees are collected monthly. The fee for your advice is simply taken from your underlying pensions and investments, giving you one less thing to worry about.
There is an investment fee that is deducted from the price of your funds on a daily basis. Your investments may also incur transaction costs as and when they occur. These are the costs of buying and selling assets within the fund itself.
We’ll show you an estimate of these before you decide to go ahead with your financial plan. And remember, there’s no upfront fee.
With ii Advice, we aim to keep your monthly fee as low as possible. The fee is made up of a few different aspects:
These make up your monthly fee of £100 for individuals and £150 for couples. Investment charges will also apply - for a more detailed look, see our guide to ii Advice.