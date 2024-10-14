Test layout page

A new year means a new start. Get £100 to £3,000 cashback when you join ii and open a Personal Pension (SIPP) today.

If you transfer your pension to our SIPP to claim this offer, please don't rush your important transfer decision for the short-term benefit of cashback. Consider all your options to see if a transfer will help you achieve your financial goals.

Offer ends 31 January 2025. Minimum £10,000 deposit. Terms and fees apply.