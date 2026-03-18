For over half a million investors, the penny’s dropped.

Unlike many investment platforms which charge you a percentage of your pot, with ii, you pay a low, flat fee. Join ii today and discover how you can keep more of the money you make.
Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. We cannot provide tax or legal advice. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.