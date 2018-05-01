online trading account - Money Observer

Please remember, the value of your investments may go down as well as up and you may not get back all the money that you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling. We may receive two elements of commission in relation to international dealing - Trading commission and our FX charge. Please see our Rates and Charges for full details of the costs.

If you are unsure about transferring or the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.