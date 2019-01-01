SIPP cashback offer
Transfer your pensions to us and you could get between £100 and £4,000 cashback. Terms apply.
Whatever your plans are for life after work, our award-winning SIPP can help ensure your retirement - and the journey there - goes smoothly.
Consolidating your pensions can make things easier, and if you have a large portfolio, our fair flat fees offer better long-term value.
If you apply by 3 January 2020, you could also receive up to £4,000 cashback as a thank you.
Before you decide to transfer an existing pension into our SIPP, we recommend that you seek the advice of a suitably qualified financial adviser. Neither we nor Investor SIPP Trustees Limited are able to offer advice. Please read our transfer in guide.
Our fair flat fees mean you keep more of your money as your investments grow.
Access 40,000+ UK and global stocks - that is more than any other provider.
Use our impartial, expert insight to help you decide how to invest your SIPP.
Our award-winning services and tools mean you are always in control.
Our Fair Flat Fees
- Choose a Service Plan to suit your investment style, from £9.99 per month
- Our SIPP fee is just £10 extra per month
- Receive benefits including free credit and discounted trading commissions depending on your plan
- An additional £10 monthly drawdown fee applies once you start to take your retirement benefits
Our plan can help you achieve your dreams. Independent research by The Lang Cat shows if you invest in a SIPP with our Funds Fan service plan, over 30 years you could save more than £25,000 in charges compared to the same investment with Hargreaves Lansdown* - enough to go on a dream holiday, retire early, or leave an extra legacy for your family.
You can transfer the following types of pension into our SIPP:
- Personal Pension Plans
- Pensions in drawdown
- Other SIPPs
- Executive Pension Plans
- Free Standing Additional Voluntary Contributions (FSAVCs)
- Small Self-Administered Schemes (SASS)
- Stakeholder pension plans
- Occupational Money Purchase Plans
- Retirement Annuity Plans
- Recognised Overseas Pensions schemes
We can also help with Defined Benefit Pension Plans, and others with "safeguarded" benefits, where you have received advice to confirm it is in your interests to do so. Find out more here.
Apply to transfer your existing pensions to us between 4 November 2019 and 3 January 2020 (inclusive), and you could be rewarded with £100 to £4,000 cashback. Terms apply
Offer available to both new and existing ii SIPP customers. Please note: your transfer must start between the dates specified. Transfers that start before the offer but complete during the eligible time period will not qualify.
Online transfers only. Minimum transfer of £25,000 applies.
If you do not already have a SIPP with us, your first step is to open one. This will take 10 minutes to do online.
You will need your National Insurance number and details of the pension(s) to be transferred.
Our online transfer process aims to make it quick and easy to submit your request.
If your current provider needs a signed authority, at the end of the application process we will ask you to print, sign and send us the transfer authority.
You can start earning now. We will work with your current provider(s) and give you regular progress updates.
How we will pay the cashback to you
Cashback will be paid within 30 days of the completion of your last qualifying transfer request and will only be paid into a linked Trading Account.
To add a Trading Account, log in, select add an account from the account menu, choose Trading Account from the available options and follow the instructions. Your new Trading Account will automatically be linked to your ii SIPP.
SIPP cashback offer terms
1. Subject to these offer terms, you will be entitled to receive a cashback payment from Interactive Investor Services Limited (“ii”, “us”, “we” or “our”) if you submit a Qualifying Transfer to us (as defined below) between 4 November 2019 and 3 January 2020 (inclusive) (the “Offer Period”). The cashback amount will be calculated in accordance with the table below.
|Qualifying Transfer amount
|Cashback
|£25,000 - £100,000
|£100
|£100,000.01 - £250,000
|£250
|£250,000.01 - £500,000
|£500
|£500,000.01 - £1,000,000
|£1,000
|£1,000,000.01 - £2,000,000
|£2,000
|+£2,000,000
|£4,000
2. The offer only applies to a transfer of a pension from another pension provider into a new or existing ii SIPP (each a "Qualifying Transfer"). For the avoidance of doubt, the offer does not apply to investments already held in an ii account, to transfers of investments between existing accounts and/or to transfers into any ISA, Junior ISA, Trading Account and/or Pension Trading Account.
3. Cashback is only payable if the total value of Qualifying Transfers you submit to us during the Offer Period is at least £25,000. One cashback payment will be made based on the total value of Qualifying Transfers you submit to us during the Offer Period. We reserve the right to determine in our absolute discretion the valuation of each Qualifying Transfer and the amount of cashback payable. Non-cash assets will generally be valued on the date we process the existing provider’s valuation, using the closing price of the shares or units on the previous working day. The maximum cashback you can receive under the offer is £4,000
4. You must be over 18 and a UK resident to be eligible for the offer.
5. You must be living at a UK residential address at the time of submitting and completing your Qualifying Transfer.
6. We will only pay cashback into a Trading Account that is linked to your ii SIPP. Cashback will be credited to your Trading Account by the later of: (i) the date falling 30 days after the last relevant Qualifying Transfer is completed; and (ii) the date falling 30 days after the date on which you open a Trading Account. Cashback sums will not be paid by any other means.
7. The offer is not intended to be taken as advice or any personal recommendation to transfer any investment(s) from your existing provider. If you are unsure whether transferring is right for you, you should take independent financial advice.
8. The offer is funded by ii. Any cashback you are eligible for will not be drawn from your investments.
9. Anyone who is seen to be abusing the offer may be excluded at ii’s absolute discretion.
10. ii reserves the right to amend or withdraw these terms at any time without notice.
11. Your ongoing entitlement to any cashback received is subject to you keeping your ii SIPP open for a minimum of 12 months from the date of completion of the last Qualifying Transfer (the "Minimum Term"). We reserve the right to reclaim, and you agree to repay, any cashback amount paid if your ii SIPP is closed or transferred prior to the expiry of the Minimum Term. Please note that the relevant ii SIPP Terms will apply to any such transfer or withdrawal and fees as shown in our Rates & Charges may apply.
12. The cashback offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other transfer offer.
13. These offer terms are governed by English law.
14. These terms must be read in conjunction with the relevant ii SIPP Terms. In the event of any conflict between these terms and the relevant ii SIPP Terms, these offer terms shall prevail.
15. Interactive Investor Services Limited is the promoter of this offer. Its registered office is at Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds, LS1 4AX.