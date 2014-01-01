Your options at retirement

Take a gradual income from your pension, with the option of a tax-free lump sum.



Take your pension in lump sums, as and when you need them.



Move all your money out of your SIPP in one go.



For smaller pension values, you can take your pension in up to three lump sums.



This option may be available if you...



Take money from your ii SIPP to buy an annuity, which provides a guaranteed income until death.