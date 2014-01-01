Home >

Your options at retirement

ii SIPP
Open a SIPP
Transfer my pension
SIPP fees and charges
Customer stories
Pension calculator
What is a SIPP?
Income drawdown
Making a contribution
Tax relief
Inheritance tax
SIPP vs ISA
SIPP investment ideas
SIPP FAQs
Useful forms

Options at retirement

The ii SIPP gives you a range of flexible options at retirement.

Flexi-access drawdown

Take a gradual income from your pension, with the option of a tax-free lump sum.
 

UFPLS

Take your pension in lump sums, as and when you need them.
 

Take all your money

Move all your money out of your SIPP in one go.
 

Small pots

For smaller pension values, you can take your pension in up to three lump sums.
 

Capped drawdown

This option may be available if you...
 

Annuity

Take money from your ii SIPP to buy an annuity, which provides a guaranteed income until death.

Flexi-access drawdown

Drawdown allows you to take your pension income flexibly, as and when you need it. 

You can move some or all of your pension into flexi-access drawdown. Any money you move into drawdown is 'crystallised'. The rest of your pension remains invested.

You also have the option of taking up to 25% as a tax-free lump sum.

UPFLS

With UFPLS you can take your pension in lump sums, as and when you choose.

The first 25% of each lump sum is tax-free. The remaining 75% is taxed like regular income.

 

Flexi-access drawdown

Take a gradual income from your pension, with the option of a tax-free lump sum.

Drawdown allows you to take your pension income flexibly, as and when you need it.

You can move some or all of your pension into flexi-access drawdown. Any money you move into drawdown is 'crystallised', which places it in a separate pot for withdrawal. The rest of your pension remains invested.

You also have the option of taking up to 25% as a tax-free lump sum.

UFPLS

Take your pension in lump sums, as and when you need them.

With UFPLS you can take your pension in lump sums, as and when you choose.

The first 25% of each lump sum is tax-free. The remaining 75% is taxed like regular income.