Your options at retirement
The ii SIPP gives you a range of flexible options at retirement.
Take all your money
Move all your money out of your SIPP in one go.
Small pots
For smaller pension values, you can take your pension in up to three lump sums.
Capped drawdown
This option may be available if you...
Annuity
Take money from your ii SIPP to buy an annuity, which provides a guaranteed income until death.
Flexi-access drawdown
Drawdown allows you to take your pension income flexibly, as and when you need it.
You can move some or all of your pension into flexi-access drawdown. Any money you move into drawdown is 'crystallised'. The rest of your pension remains invested.
You also have the option of taking up to 25% as a tax-free lump sum.
UPFLS
With UFPLS you can take your pension in lump sums, as and when you choose.
The first 25% of each lump sum is tax-free. The remaining 75% is taxed like regular income.
