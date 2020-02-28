Al Rayan extends registration for new banking app

Customers given an extra week to register for the new Al Rayan banking app

Al Rayan Bank is extending the deadline to register for its new online banking app from 4 March 2020 to 13 March 2020.

The challenger bank informed customers that it would be shutting down its online banking service from 26 February 2020.

Customers wishing to continue banking digitally will only be able to do so through the Al Rayan banking app.

The app requires at least version 12 (iOS) or version 8 (Android) to work.

Al Rayan is a Sharia-compliant bank which offers current accounts and savings accounts.

What happens to existing customers?

Existing customers will need to register for the Al Rayan banking app by 13 March 2020.

It will be possible to sign up after this date but customers may experience an interrupted service by doing so.

Existing customers who do not have a compatible smartphone will be able to continue accessing their accounts through a free hard token device via a desktop computer.

To find out if you are eligible for a hard token device, you'll need to contact Al Rayan via phone on 0808 301 6320.

Al Rayan will walk eligible customers through the process over the phone and in written communication.

What happens to new customers?

New customers will not be eligible for a hard token device.

This means that they will have to have a compatible smartphone to bank digitally.

Both new and existing customers will be able to manage their accounts in branch, via post or using telephone banking.

What does Al Rayan say?

Al Rayan extended the deadline following feedback from customers about its decision to switch off online banking services.

A spokesperson from Al Rayan bank says: “Following feedback from our customers, we’ve extended the time to register for the new app or a hard token device until 13th March.

“Customers will still be able to register for the new app any time after 13 March and all of their banking arrangements - including their account number, sort code and any standing orders or Direct Debits they have set up - will remain the same, but they will not be able to view accounts online after 13 March until they have registered for the new app or hard token device.

“We have also put further measures in place to help customers registering for the new mobile banking service.

This includes increasing our contact centre staff further and introducing a call back facility for customers to request for us to contact them.

We have contacted our customers to update them of this.”