What is a SIPP?

A Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is a type of pension that gives you the freedom to choose and manage your own investments. A SIPP account allows you to see how your investments are doing at any time and make changes whenever you like. They provide the same tax-efficient pension benefits as other types of defined contributions pensions, as well as a full range of allowable income drawdown options.

SIPPs are for people who are happy making their own investment decisions. Usually they suit higher value pensions and experienced investors.

