Junior ISA
Junior ISA
Our Junior Stocks and Shares ISA - or JISA - is a tax-efficient way to invest in your child's future.
What is a Junior Stocks and Shares ISA?
A tax-efficient, long-term savings account for under 18s. It has the same tax benefits as a standard ISA, meaning you will not pay tax on capital gains or most dividends (dividends on international stocks may be subject to withholding tax).
JISAs can be opened only by the child's parent or guardian, but anyone can pay into it after that. The money in the JISA belongs to the child, who can access the account when they are 16 - but not the money.
On their 18th birthday, the JISA will be converted into a standard ISA, and they will be able to access the funds or keep them invested.
Like a standard ISA, there is an annual limit for how much you can invest. For the 2019-20 tax year, the JISA allowance is £4,368.
Investing with a JISA
With an ii JISA, you can access a full range of investment options, including shares, funds, bonds, trusts and ETFs, and benefit from:
Our fixed fee covers you for multiple accounts: If you already have an account with us, you can add a JISA for no extra fee.
Money for nothing: use your monthly free credit worth £7.99 to trade in your JISA.
Learn from the best: access award-winning news and analysis from our team of financial experts.
Ethical investment long list: look after your child's financial future and the world they'll grow up into.
How to apply for a Junior ISA
To open a Junior ISA you must have parental responsibility for the child you are opening the account for. You also need to have either a Trading Account, ISA, or SIPP with us.
Before you apply for a JISA, you need to make sure that you read our Junior ISA Key Features Document and Junior ISA Terms of Service.
Parental Responsibility: This is an HMRC requirement. Please be aware that grandparents do not automatically have parental responsibility.
Risk warning: The value of any investment can go down as well as up and your child might not get back what was originally invested. The tax treatment of a Junior ISA depends on individual circumstances and tax rules may change. If you’re unsure about the suitability of a Junior ISA or any investment please speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.
Junior ISA fees and charges
You can add a Junior ISA to your ii account for no extra charge. The cost for trading depends on the service plan you have chosen, and you can use your free trading credit to trade in your JISA. You can set up regular investing and dividend reinvestment in your JISA for 99p.
Accessing a Junior ISA
Any money invested in a Junior ISA is locked in until the child named on the account turns 18. The JISA will then be transferred into a standard ISA, and the holder can choose whether to withdraw the funds or keep them invested. From the age of 16, the account holder will be able to manage their investments if they choose, but will not be allowed to withdraw funds.
Transferring a Junior ISA to ii
You can transfer in an existing Junior ISA or Child Trust Fund to ii online but you must have opened your ii Junior ISA first. Just select Existing Junior ISA when filling in your child's details (at the bottom of the page). To complete this section, you will need:
- Your current Junior ISA account number
- Your existing provider details
- An estimated valuation (cash and/or investments) of the Junior ISA
It is important to know that while you may hold both a cash Junior ISA and a stocks and shares Junior ISA, the annual allowance applies to the total combined investment across both types within the tax year.
During the transfer process, there may be a period of time when you will be unable to sell your assets. How long this takes will depend on how complex the transfer is. We have a dedicated team who will ensure your transfer is as fast and efficient as possible.
I am already an ii customer
Our upgrade service makes it easier to apply and automatically link a Junior ISA to your existing Trading Account, Stocks & Shares ISA or ii SIPP. However, if your account isn't in your sole name you'll need to follow the I am new to ii application process.
Three simple steps
- Log in to your account
- Go to 'account > add an account' and choose the Junior ISA option
- Complete the online application
I am new to ii
You need to have an account with us before you can open a Junior ISA. Get started by opening a Trading Account, ISA or SIPP with us.