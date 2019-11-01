JISAs can be opened only by the child's parent or guardian, but anyone can pay into it after that. The money in the JISA belongs to the child, who can access the account when they are 16 - but not the money.

On their 18th birthday, the JISA will be converted into a standard ISA, and they will be able to access the funds or keep them invested.

Like a standard ISA, there is an annual limit for how much you can invest. For the 2019-20 tax year, the JISA allowance is £4,368.