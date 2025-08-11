It is quick and easy to manage your account online but if you need a PDF form, you can find it here.
Royal Mail has announced important changes to its services. Due to these changes from 7 July 2025 Second Class post will take up to 5 days to deliver and only on every other weekday, so posting forms may take longer to reach us than it used to. First Class remains unaffected.
Where possible, we recommend choosing our digital services over paper forms.
View or download the forms to make changes to your account.
View or download forms to help you manage your personal pension.
View or download forms to transfer your assets.