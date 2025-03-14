Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. Please note images displayed are for illustrative purposes only.
You don’t need a large lump sum to start investing. With regular investing, you can invest from as little as £25 a month – and you won’t have to pay the trading fee on anything you buy.
It’s simple: choose from a wide selection of UK investments, decide how much to contribute each month, and we’ll do the investing for you. And by investing over time, you're not worrying about picking the perfect moment to buy, allowing you to spread your risk.
Log in to your existing ii account or open an account with us using our website or mobile app.
Regular investing is available in the ii ISA, Personal Pension (SIPP), Trading Account or Junior ISA.
Select ‘Portfolio’, then ‘Regular investing’ and choose which account you want to invest in. Go to ‘Add regular investment’ and search for the UK investments you’d like. Enter the amount you want to invest each month.
Alternatively, if using the app, select the account you want to invest with, press the three dots, and select ‘Regular investments’. Head to ‘Add new’ and then ‘Set up now’ before choosing an investment.
The easiest way to make sure there’s enough cash for your regular investments is to set up a Direct Debit. Alternatively, we can use any cash you hold in your account balance.
Set up a maximum of 25 monthly investments for each account, choosing from a wide range funds and shares.
Then sit back knowing that we’ll take care of the investing for you at no extra cost. And you’ll never have to worry about forgetting to invest – we’ll keep everything up to date for you.
With regular investing, your trades are completely free, no £3.99 charge per trade. Every penny you save stays invested, helping your portfolio grow further, faster.
By investing regularly, you spread your purchases over time. That can help reduce the risk of buying just before prices fall, and means you don’t have to try to time the market.
Stay in control of your investments – without having to be hands-on. We’ll buy them for you, and you can add or change your regular investments at any time.
Join ii today and enjoy the simplicity of our flat fee, free regular investing and keep more of the money you make.
Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). If you’re unsure if a SIPP is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
If you need some investment inspiration, our experts have put together a range of ideas to help you choose.
Discover why our customers trust us with their investments – and their future. Whether you’re saving for your dream retirement or planning your next big life event, you always have our support.
With regular investing, you can choose from a wide range of UK funds, shares, investment trusts and ETFs.
Investment options include:
You can make up to 25 separate monthly investments in each account you have with us. Cancel or edit your investment choices at any time.
With regular investing, you invest monthly – buying investments over time. This is as opposed to buying investments in one lump sum.
Another big difference is the cost. There are no trading fees to pay when buying your regular investments, whereas you’ll pay £3.99 per trade to investment on an ad-hoc basis. You still have to pay the trading fee when you sell your investments, and other fees may apply.
Alongside being a low-cost option, it also requires less of your time. You set up regular investing by choosing your investments and how much you want to invest each month, from as little as £25. Then sit back, and let us carry out your instructions for you – safe in the knowledge that you can change your monthly investments at any time.
You can use regular investing in a number of ii accounts, including:
The easiest way to make sure you have enough cash to pay for your regular investments is to set up a Direct Debit. This way, your cash balance will automatically be topped up for your regular investments.
Your Direct Debit is paid into your investment account on the 12th of each month. Alternatively, you can continue without Direct Debit and we’ll take the payment for your regular investment from your cash balance.
You can check the date your regular investments will be carried out by going to ‘Portfolio’, then ‘Account’, and then ‘Regular investing’.
If you don’t have enough cash in your account to pay for all your monthly investments, we’ll buy the investments in the order they were added. This includes any extra, one-off amounts you’ve asked us to invest. You can always change the priority order on your account’s regular investing page.
Also, if you have less cash than your chosen monthly investment amount but more than the minimum investment amount of £25, we’ll still invest the cash you do have.