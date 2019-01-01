Regular Investing
Low-cost regular investing
A hassle-free way to grow your portfolio from as little as £25 per month
An award-winning service
Our online, real-time investment platform is easy to use and offers great value. We're the second largest platform in the UK with the widest choice of investment options in the market. With access to expert independent ideas and analysis, you'll have all the tools you need to be a confident investor.
Start investing with as little as £25 per month, and each individual, monthly purchase made using the regular investment service costs just £0.99. You can use your trading credits to cover the cost of up to 8 regular investments per month. Other purchases and sales are charged in line with our rates and charges.
Set up to 25 regular monthly investments per account. Invest in our full range of funds, popular shares (including the FTSE 350), ETFs and investment trusts.
Benefit from our award-winning financial know-how to get the inside track. Whether you're seeking growth, income or both, there's inspiration for you.
Easy steps to set up your regular investments
Step 1: If you're an existing customer log in and select 'regular investments' from the 'trading' menu
Step 2: Choose the account you wish to regularly invest in
Step 3: Select your investments
Step 4: Optionally, set up a direct debit and your monthly amount
When investing regularly in your Stocks & Shares ISA you'll instantly be able to see how the subscriptions impact your annual allowance
New to ii?
Regular investment is a feature available in our Trading Account, Stocks & Shares ISA, Junior ISA and SIPP.
Find out more about our accounts today.
An investing strategy well-suited to volatile market conditions
Regular investing can remove much of the stress and worry out of building a long-term portfolio.
Graeme Evans explains why. Read the article
Time in the market, rather than timing the market, can help you achieve your investment goals or build up your pension portfolio.
With our popular regular investment service you can:
- build up your investment portfolio in a simple, low-cost way to achieve your investment goals
- balance your returns over the longer term, removing the worry of investing a lump sum
- use current market conditions to your advantage, rather than being guided by them or having to decide when's the best time to invest
- set and forget, unless you want to top-up or adjust your monthly amount
- use as much of your tax-efficient allowances as you can and benefit from compounding growth
Important dates
There are two dates you should be aware of with regular investment:
- Payment date (12th each month) - This is when we request the Direct Debit instruction from your bank account, to credit your ii account.
- Trade date (3rd Wednesday each month) - This is when we will carry out your investment instructions, in the order that they are listed in your account, up to the value of your available cash.
Between these dates your cash balance will show a higher figure prior to the trade(s) being placed.
Easy, straightforward investing. Three low cost funds selected by our experts. A simple way to help get you started.
Discover a range of investments rigorously selected by our experts, with quality options for any portfolio.
Four ready-made portfolios selected and managed by our experts. Designed to help you realise your financial goals.
Popular investments
We all like to know what other investors are doing. It helps us make sure we’ve not missed out on a new investment opportunity, or provides a helpful nudge into thinking about our own portfolios.
Here are the funds, shares, investment trusts and ETFs that are most popular with our regular investors.
Top 5 Unit Trusts
- Fundsmith Equity I Acc
- Lindsell Train Global Equity B GBP Inc
- Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc
- Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc
- Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc
Top 5 Investment Trusts
Our most popular investments should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular stock or fund, and are not intended to provide advice.