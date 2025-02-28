Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.
Summer’s in full swing - make it your time to invest with our latest special offers:
Offer ends 31 August 2026. New customers only. Terms and exclusions apply.
Important information: It’s important to take your time before transferring your pension. Make sure to consider what the best option is for you. Don’t transfer just to qualify for the offer, and don't rush any decision to meet the offer deadline. We periodically run offers, and there will likely be other opportunities in the future.
Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions.
Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). If you’re unsure if a SIPP is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
Investing in a pension can seem like hard work. Picking out and managing your investments takes time - something we’re all short of.
But with our new Managed Portfolios, it’s all taken care of for you. Our experts handle your investments so you don’t have to.
It’s pension peace of mind - and still for our low, flat monthly fee.
While most other providers take a percentage of your wealth, we charge a low, flat fee. So you can keep more of what’s rightfully yours.
We’ve been helping people invest for 30 years. Our multi-award-winning range of accounts and expert insights are built on decades of experience.
Our award-winning customer service team is only a phone call away. It’s why over 50% of our customers have been with us for more than 10 years.
Better value investing is just a transfer away. Move your pensions, ISAs and investments to us and swap high, complicated percentage charges for a low, simple flat fee.
It’s easier than you think. You’ll have the support of one of our case handlers to guide you through the process from start to finish.
Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered. Explore our wide range of UK and international investment options.
“ii are night and day compared to other providers. We were looking for fairer charges, good reviews and what other people experienced. And they ticked every box. That’s why we’re with ii.”
Hear why our ISA and SIPP investors have joined over 500,000 people taking greater control of their money with ii.