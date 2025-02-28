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For over half a million investors, the penny’s dropped.

Unlike many investment platforms which charge you a percentage of your pot, with ii, you pay a low, flat fee. Join ii today and discover how you can keep more of the money you make.

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Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.

Summer’s brighter with our special offers

Summer’s in full swing - make it your time to invest with our latest special offers:

Offer ends 31 August 2026. New customers only. Terms and exclusions apply.

Special Offers

Important information: It’s important to take your time before transferring your pension. Make sure to consider what the best option is for you. Don’t transfer just to qualify for the offer, and don't rush any decision to meet the offer deadline. We periodically run offers, and there will likely be other opportunities in the future.

Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions.

Whatever your financial goal, we’ve got an account for that

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Personal Pension (SIPP)

Get pension peace of mind with our five-time Which? Recommended Personal Pension (SIPP). Invest yourself or let our experts handle your investments for you.

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Stocks & Shares ISA

Get tax-free investing with an award-winning ii Stocks & Shares ISA. Whether you take care of your own investments or let us manage them for you, it's all available for a low, flat monthly fee.

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Trading Account

Invest in the markets you want and access a wide range of UK, US and international shares in a flexible account. It’s safe, secure and simpler investing.

Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). If you’re unsure if a SIPP is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

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Compare our flat fee

Most other investment platforms charge a percentage fee of your portfolio value. We do things a little differently.

Our flat fee could help you keep costs low. See how ii compares to others on the market and let your wealth grow, not your charges.

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Your investments? Managed by experts.

Investing in a pension can seem like hard work. Picking out and managing your investments takes time - something we’re all short of.

But with our new Managed Portfolios, it’s all taken care of for you. Our experts handle your investments so you don’t have to.

It’s pension peace of mind - and still for our low, flat monthly fee.

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Keep more of what you make

While most other providers take a percentage of your wealth, we charge a low, flat fee. So you can keep more of what’s rightfully yours.

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Access decades of expertise

We’ve been helping people invest for 30 years. Our multi-award-winning range of accounts and expert insights are built on decades of experience.

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Lean on our UK-based support

Our award-winning customer service team is only a phone call away. It’s why over 50% of our customers have been with us for more than 10 years.

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Your investments deserve better

Better value investing is just a transfer away. Move your pensions, ISAs and investments to us and swap high, complicated percentage charges for a low, simple flat fee.

It’s easier than you think. You’ll have the support of one of our case handlers to guide you through the process from start to finish. 

Access one of the widest choices of investments on the market 

Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered. Explore our wide range of UK and international investment options.

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Shares

With direct access to the UK, US and several other global markets, you’ll have the world of investing at your fingertips. Search our shares and find tips and ideas to help you build your portfolio.

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Funds

Passive, active, income and accumulation - the full spectrum of fund types are here for your choosing. Explore the range, see our expert picks and learn more about this type of investment.

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ETFs

With over 1,000 Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to explore, you’ll get access to one of the widest ranges of low-cost ETFs around. Discover more about investing this way and find the right ETFs for you.

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Investment trusts

Our selection of investment trusts includes many of the most popular and top-traded choices by investors. Get insights from our experts to help you choose the right trusts for your portfolio.

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Bonds and gilts

Balance your risk and get regular income, with a wide range of corporate and government bonds from the UK and beyond. Browse our bonds and learn why many choose to include them in their portfolio.

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Why more people are choosing ii

“ii are night and day compared to other providers. We were looking for fairer charges, good reviews and what other people experienced. And they ticked every box. That’s why we’re with ii.

Hear why our ISA and SIPP investors have joined over 500,000 people taking greater control of their money with ii.

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Start investing today

Become an ii investor in a matter of minutes. Join us and over 500,000 others already investing for a brighter financial future.