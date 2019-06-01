Sustainable investing

Investing for good is not just straightforward with ii, it is ACE. We have collated more than 200 sustainable investment options to help you identify the socially responsible and environmental funds, investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that best reflect your own values.

From these we have selected our ACE 40, the UK’s first rated list of sustainable investments, with each fund sorted by asset class and placed into one of our ii ACE sustainable styles.