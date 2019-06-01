Interactive Investor
Sustainable investing

Invest to reflect your personal values, for a flat fee of £9.99 a month. Our impartial insight can help you make the right choice for you.

Get to the heart of sustainable investing

Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.

Investing for good is not just straightforward with ii, it is ACE. We have collated more than 200 sustainable investment options to help you identify the socially responsible and environmental funds, investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that best reflect your own values.

From these we have selected our ACE 40, the UK’s first rated list of sustainable investments, with each fund sorted by asset class and placed into one of our ii ACE sustainable styles.

ACE sustainable styles explained

Avoids

Funds that exclude specific companies, sectors or business practices, such as tobacco.

Considers

Strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, such as pollution levels, are taken into account.

Embraces

These focus on companies that deliver positive social and/or environmental outcomes, such as renewable energy.

Where a fund's manager adopts more than one style, we use the strongest category that applies. 

Our video explains more about sustainable investing, while this article looks at why investing sustainably does not have to mean sacrificing returns.

Ethical Investing Explainer video

Our aim is for our long list to be as comprehensive as possible, as we recognise that different people have different aims and opinions. Sustainable investment is uniquely personal, meaning that investors may take a significantly different view of an investment.

The information we provide in the sustainable investments long list does not constitute a personal recommendation. You should ensure any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments and any income from them can fall as well as rise, so you could get back less than you invest.

Insight

Our sustainable investment list has been built in collaboration with SRI Services – an independent company devoted to advancing sustainable and responsible investment (SRI) – and uses information from our data provider, Morningstar. You will see two related categories in our list:

The Fund EcoMarket (FEM) zeroes in on the core issues and approach of the fund manager.

The Morningstar Sustainable Attributes classify the sustainable funds landscape by using the funds’ own stated objectives.

You can find full definitions of each category here.

This list will be updated as new funds, trusts and ETFs are launched with an ethical or sustainable approach. We hope it serves as a starting point for your own research to ensure your choices align with your values and priorities.

Tools

Sustainable growth portfolio – designed to give you an idea about how you can build your own balanced sustainable portfolio

Jargon buster – get a better understanding of sustainable investing and the funds you are considering

Sustainable investing FAQs - we answer your questions about the sustainable investment list and how to start investing

Sustainable investments long list

UK equities

Fund Nameii ACE sustainable styleFund EcoMarket (FEM) categoryMorningStar Category – Employs ExclusionsMorningStar Category – ESG fundMorningStar Category – Impact fundMorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
Aegon Ethical Equity GBP B AccAvoidsEthicalYesYesNoNo
ASI UK Ethical Equity P1 AccConsidersEthicalYesNoYesNo
ASI UK Responsible Equity I AccEmbracesEthicalYesNoNo
CT Responsible UK Equity FundConsidersEthicalYesYesYesNo
CFP Castlfd B.E.S.T Sust UK SmCo Gen IncConsidersSustainability ThemedYesNoNo
EdenTree Responsible and Sust UK Eq BConsidersEthicalYesYesYesNo
HSBC UK Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF (HSUK LN)ConsidersSustainability TiltYesYesYesNo
L&G Future World ESG UK Index I £ AccConsidersSustainability TiltYesYesNo
Liontrust Sust Fut UK Gr 2 Net AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
Liontrust UK Ethical 2 Net AccConsidersEthicalYesYesNoNo
Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity I £ AccEmbracesSustainability ThemedYesNoNo
Premier Miton Ethical C accConsidersEthicalYesYesNoNo
Royal London Sustainable Leaders C AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
Schroder Sustainable UK Equity Z AccEmbracesSustainability TiltYesYesYesNo
CT UK Sustainable Eq Z AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoYes
UBS ETF MSCI UK IMI SRI GBP A disAvoidsSustainability TiltYesYesNoNo

UK equity income

Fund Nameii ACE sustainable styleFund EcoMarket (FEM) categoryMorningStar Category – Employs ExclusionsMorningStar Category – ESG fundMorningStar Category – Impact fundMorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
CT Responsible UK Income 2 AccConsidersEthicalYesYesYesNo
CFP Castlfd B.E.S.T. Sust Inc Gen IncConsidersEthicalYesNoNo
Janus Henderson UK Responsible Inc I IncConsidersEthicalYesYesNoNo
Jupiter Responsible Inc I IncConsidersEnvironmentally ThemedYesNoNo
Trojan Ethical Income X AccAvoidsEthicalYesYesYesNo
Unicorn UK Ethical Income B AccAvoidsEthicalYesYesYesNo

Global equities

Fund Nameii ACE sustainable styleFund EcoMarket (FEM) categoryMorningStar Category – Employs ExclusionsMorningStar Category – ESG fundMorningStar Category – Impact fundMorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
Aegon Global Sustainable Eq GBP C AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
Alquity Future World Global Impact GBP RConsidersSocial ThemedNoNoNoNo
ASI Global Ethical Equity I AccConsidersEthicalYesYesNoNo
ASI Multi-Manager Ethical I AccConsidersEthicalYesNoNo
Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship B AccConsidersSustainability TiltYesYesNoNo
Baillie Gifford Positive Change B AccEmbracesSustainability ThemedNoYesNo
Baillie Gifford Rspnb Glb Eq Inc B IncConsidersESG PlusYesYesYesNo
BGF Sustainable Energy D4 GBPEmbracesSustainability ThemedYesNoNoYes
CT Responsible Global Equity 2 AccConsidersEthicalYesYesYesNo
CT Sustainable Opportunities Global Equity FundConsidersSustainability ThemedYesNoNo
BNY Mellon Sus Global Eq Instl W AccConsidersESG PlusYesYesNoYes
BNY Mellon Sust Glbl Eq Inc Inst W AccConsidersESG PlusYesYesNoNo
BNY Mellon Sust Glbl Eq Inc Inst W IncConsidersESG PlusYesYesNoNo
EdenTree Responsible and Sust Glbl Eq BConsidersEthicalYesYesYesNo
Federated Hermes Glb Eq F GBP AccConsidersESG PlusNoNoNo
Federated Hermes Imp Opps Eq X GBP AccEmbracesSustainability ThemedNoYesNo
Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Global Equity ETFAvoidsLimited Exclusions/ESGYesYesNoNo
FP WHEB Sustainability CEmbracesSustainability ThemedYesNoNo
Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity SRI ETFConsidersEthicalYesYesNoNo
Fundsmith Sustainable Equity I AccConsidersSustainability TiltYesYesYesNo
Impax Environmental Leaders XGBP AccEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedNoNoYes
Impax Environmental Markets OrdEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedNoYesYes
Impax Environmental Mkts Ire X GBP AccEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedNoNoYes
iShares Dow Jones Glb Sust Scrn ETF $AccAvoidsLimited ExclusionsYesYesNoNo
iShares MSCI World ESG Scrn ETF USD AccAvoidsLimited Exclusions/ESGYesYesNoNo
iShares MSCI World Islamic ETF USD DistAvoidsFaith BasedYesNoNoNo
Janus Henderson Global Sust Eq I AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesYesNo
Jupiter Ecology I IncEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedYesNoNo
Jupiter Green OrdEmbracesEnvironmentally Themed
L&G Future Wld Clmt Chg Eq Fct Idx I AccConsidersEnvironmentally ThemedYesNoYesNo
L&G Future World ESG Dev Idx I GBP AccConsidersSustainability tiltYesYesYesNo
L&G Future World Sustainable Opps I £AccConsidersSustainability TiltYesYesYesNo
L&G MSCI Wld Sclly Rspnb Invmt SRI I AccConsidersEthicalYesYesNoNo
Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG FilteredAvoidsLimited Exclusions/ESGYesNoNo
M&G Global Select GBP I AccConsidersSustainability TiltYesYesNoNo
M&G Positive Impact Sterling I GBP AccEmbracesSustainability ThemedYesYesNo
Menhaden OrdEmbracesSustainability Tilt
Mirabaud Sustainable Global High DividendAvoidsLimited Exclusions/ESGYesYesNoNo
Montanaro Better World GBP DisEmbracesSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
Ninety One Global Environment IEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedYesYesNo
Nomura Global Sustainable Eq I GBP AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesNoNo
Pictet - Global Envir Opps I dy GBPEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedNoYesYes
Quilter Investors Ethical Eq R (GBP) AccAvoidsEthicalYesYesNoNo
Rathbone Greenbank Global Sustainability FundConsidersSustainability ThemedYesNoNo
Royal London Global Sustainable EquityConsidersSustainanbilty themedYesYesNoNo
Sarasin Responsible Global Equity I AccConsidersSustainability themedYesYesNoNo
Sarasin Responsible Global Equity P AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
Stewart Inv Wldwd Sustnby B GBP AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesNoNo
Triodos Global Eqs Imp GBP K Ret AccEmbracesSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
Triodos Pioneer Impact GBP KRet AccEmbracesSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
UBS ETF Global Gender Eqlty USD A AccEmbracesSocial ThemedNoYesNo
UBS ETF MSCI ACWI Sclly Rspnb H £ A DisConsidersLimited Exclusions/ESGYesYesNoNo
UBS ETF MSCI World SRI USD A disAvoidsESG PlusYesNoNo
Vanguard ESG Dev Wld All Cp Eq Idx £ AccAvoidsESG PlusYesYesYesNo
Vanguard ESG Glbl All Cap ETF USD AccAvoidsESG PlusYesYesNoNo

Emerging markets

Fund Nameii ACE sustainable styleFund EcoMarket (FEM) categoryMorningStar Category – Employs ExclusionsMorningStar Category – ESG fundMorningStar Category – Impact fundMorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
Alquity Africa GBP IConsidersSocial ThemedNoNoNoNo
iShares MSCI EM SRI ETF USD AccAvoidsLimited ExclusionsYesYesYesNo
L&G ESG Emerging Markets Government Bond (USD) 0-5 Year UCITS ETFAvoidsLimited Exclusions/ESGYesYesNoNo
Pictet-Quest Emerg Sust Eq I GBPConsidersSustainability ThemedYesNoNo
Stewart Inv Glbl EM Sustnby B GBP AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
UBS ETF MSCI Emerging Mkts SRI USD A dis GBPAvoidsEthicalYesYesNoNo

Asian equities

Fund Nameii ACE sustainable styleFund EcoMarket (FEM) categoryMorningStar Category – Employs ExclusionsMorningStar Category – ESG fundMorningStar Category – Impact fundMorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
Alquity Asia GBP RConsidersSocial ThemedNoNoNoNo
Alquity Indian Subcontinent GBP RConsidersSocial ThemedNoNoNoNo
Alquity Indian Subcontinent GBP YConsidersSocial ThemedNoNoNoNo
Fidelity Sustainable Asia Eq A-Dis-GBPConsidersESG PlusYesYesNoNo
Impax Asian Environmental Markets IRL XEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedNoNoYes
iShares MSCI Japan ESG Enh ETF USD DistAvoidsLimited ExclusionsYesYesYesNo
Pacific Assets OrdConsidersSustainability Themed
Stewart Inv APAC Ldrs Sstby B GBP AccConsidersSustainability ThemedNoYesNoNo
Stewart Inv Asia Pac Sustnby B GBP AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesNoNo
Stewart Inv Indian Sbctnt Sustnby B GBPConsidersSustainability ThemedYesNoNo
UBS ETF MSCI Pacific SRI USD A disAvoidsESG PlusYesNoNo

European equities

Fund Nameii ACE sustainable styleFund EcoMarket (FEM) categoryMorningStar Category – Employs ExclusionsMorningStar Category – ESG fundMorningStar Category – Impact fundMorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
ASI Europe ex UK Ethical Equity P1 AccConsidersEthicalYesYesYesNo
CFP Castlfd B.E.S.T Sust Eurp Gen IncConsidersSustainability ThemedYesNoNo
EdenTree Responsible and Sust Eurp Eq BConsidersEthicalYesYesYesNo
Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Europe Equity ETFAvoidsLimited Exclusions/ESGYesYesNoNo
iShares MSCI EMU ESG Scrn ETF EUR Acc GBPAvoidsLimited Exclusions/ESGYesYesNoNo
iShares MSCI Europe SRI ETF EUR AccAvoidsLimited ExclusionsYesYesNoNo
LF Montanaro European Income A GBP AccConsidersESG PlusNoNoNoNo
Liontrust Sust Fut Eurp Gr 2 Net AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
M&G European Sustain Paris Aligned I AccConsidersSustainability TiltYesYesNoNo
Premier Miton European Sust Ldrs C £ AccConsidersESG PlusYesYesYesNo
SVM All Europe SRI B AccEmbracesLimited exclusions/ESGYesNoNo
UBS ETF MSCI EMU SRI EUR A disAvoidsEthicalYesYesNoNo
Vanguard SRI European Stk £ AccAvoidsLimited ExclusionsYesYesYesNo
Virgin Climate ChangeConsidersEnvironmentally ThemedNoYesYes

US equities

Fund Nameii ACE sustainable styleFund EcoMarket (FEM) categoryMorningStar Category – Employs ExclusionsMorningStar Category – ESG fundMorningStar Category – Impact fundMorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
Brown Advisory US Sust Gr GBP B IncConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced US Equity ETFAvoidsLimited Exclusions/ESGYesYesNoNo
Invesco S&P 500 ESG ETF.AvoidsESG PlusYesYesNoNo
iShares MSCI USA Islamic ETF USD DistAvoidsFaith BasedYesNoNoNo
iShares MSCI USA SRI ETF USD AccAvoidsLimited ExclusionsYesYesYesNo
Legg Mason CB US Eq Sust Ldrs X GBP AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
UBS ETF MSCI USA SRI USD A disAvoidsEthicalYesNoNo

Global bonds

Fund Nameii Asset Classii ACE sustainable styleFund EcoMarket (FEM) categoryMorningStar Category – Employs ExclusionsMorningStar Category – ESG fundMorningStar Category – Impact fundMorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
Lyxor Green Bond (DR) ETF C EURGlobal bondsEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedNoYesNo
PIMCO GIS Global Bond ESG Instl GBPH IncGlobal bondsConsidersESG PlusYesYesNoNo
Vanguard ESG Glb Corp Bd ETF GBP H AccGlobal bondsAvoidsESG PlusYesYesNoNo

Sterling bonds

Fund Nameii ACE sustainable styleFund EcoMarket (FEM) categoryMorningStar Category – Employs ExclusionsMorningStar Category – ESG fundMorningStar Category – Impact fundMorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
Aegon Ethical Corporate Bond GBP B AccAvoidsEthicalYesYesNoNo
ASI Ethical Corporate Bond I IncConsidersEthicalYesYesYesNo
CT Responsible Sterling Corporate Bond FundConsidersEthicalYesYesYesNo
BNY Mellon Rspnb Hrzn UK Corp Bd InsWAccConsidersESG PlusYesYesNoNo
EdenTree Responsible and Sust S Dtd Bd BConsidersEthicalYesYesYesNo
EdenTree Responsible and Sust Stlg Bd BConsidersEthicalYesYesYesNo
Invesco GBP Corporate Bond ESG ETF DistAvoidsESG PlusYesYesNoNo
L&G ESG GBP Corporate Bond 0-5 Year UCITS ETFAvoidsLimited Exclusions/ESGYesNoNo
L&G ESG GBP Corporate Bond UCITS ETFAvoidsLimited Exclusions/ESGYesYesNoNo
Liontrust Sust Fut Corp Bd 2 Grs IncConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
Mirabaud Sust Convert Glbl DH GBP CapAvoidsLimited Exclusions/ESGYesYesNoNo
Rathbone Ethical Bond I AccConsidersEthicalYesYesYesNo
RLBF II Royal London Ethical Bond M IncAvoidsEthicalYesYesNoNo
Royal London Sustainable Mgd Inc C AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
Sarasin Responsible Corporate Bond P AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
CT UK Social Bond Fund Z Gross Accumulation GBPEmbracesSocial ThemedYesYesNo
Triodos Sterling Bond Impact KR GBP CapConsidersSustainability TiltYesYesNoNo

Money market

Fund Nameii ACE sustainable styleFund EcoMarket (FEM) categoryMorningStar Category – Employs ExclusionsMorningStar Category – ESG fundMorningStar Category – Impact fundMorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
Royal London Cash Plus Y AccAvoidsLimited exclusions/ESGYesNoYesNo
Royal London Enhanced Cash Plus Y AccAvoidsLimited exclusions/ESGYesNoYesNo
Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y AccAvoidsLimited ExclusionsYesNoYesNo

Property

Fund Nameii ACE sustainable styleFund EcoMarket (FEM) categoryMorningStar Category – Employs ExclusionsMorningStar Category – ESG fundMorningStar Category – Impact fundMorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
Civitas Social Housing OrdEmbracesSocial themed
Impact Healthcare REITEmbracesSocial Themed
Sarasin IE Sust Glb Rl Est Eq GBP P AccEmbracesSustainability ThemedNoNoYesNo
Schroder Global Cities Real Estt Z AccConsidersESG PlusNoNoNoNo
Schroder Global Cities Real Estt Z IncConsidersESG PlusNoNoNoNo
Triple Point Social Housing REIT OrdEmbracesSocial Themed

Specialist

Fund Nameii ACE sustainable styleFund EcoMarket (FEM) categoryMorningStar Category – Employs ExclusionsMorningStar Category – ESG fundMorningStar Category – Impact fundMorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
Bluefield Solar Income FundEmbracesEnvironmentally Themed
Fidelity Sustainable Water & Waste FundConsidersEnvironmentally ThemedYesNoYes
FP Foresight Global Rl Infras A GBP AccEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedYesNoNo
FP Foresight Global Rl Infras A GBP IncEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedYesNoNo
FP Foresight UK Infras Inc A GBP AccConsidersEnvironmentally ThemedNoNoNoNo
FP Foresight UK Infras Inc A GBP IncConsidersEnvironmentally ThemedNoNoNoNo
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund OrdEmbracesEnvironmentally Themed
Greencoat UK WindEmbracesEnvironmentally Themed
Guinness Sustainable Energy D USD AccEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedNoNoYes
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF USD DistEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedNoNoYes
iShares Global Water ETF USD DistEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedNoNoYes
JLEN Environmental Assets Group OrdEmbracesEnvironmentally Themed
Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG FilteredAvoidsLimited Exclusions/ESGYesNoNo
M&G Global Listed Infras GBP I AccConsidersESG PlusYesNoYesNo
NextEnergy Solar OrdEmbracesEnvironmentally Themed
Pictet-Clean Energy I dy GBPEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedNoYesYes
Pictet-Nutrition I dy GBPAvoidsSustainability TiltNoYesNo
Pictet-Water I dy GBPEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedNoNoYes
Premier Miton Global Renewables TrustEmbracesSustainability themed
Renewables Infrastructure GrpEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedNoNoYes
Sarasin Food & Agriculture Opps P AccAvoidsSustainability TiltNoNoNoNo
Schroder ISF Global Energy TransitionEmbracesSustainability themedNoYesNo
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income OrdEmbracesEnvironmentally Themed
Syncona OrdEmbracesSocial Themed
Triple Point Income VCT CEmbracessocial themed
US Solar Fund OrdEmbracesEnvironmentally Themed
VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp OrdEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedYesYesYes
VT Gravis Clean Energy Income C GBP AccEmbracesEnvironmentally ThemedNoNoYes

Mixed asset

Fund Nameii ACE sustainable styleFund EcoMarket (FEM) categoryMorningStar Category – Employs ExclusionsMorningStar Category – ESG fundMorningStar Category – Impact fundMorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
7IM Sustainable Balance C AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesYesNo
Aegon Ethical Cautious Managed GBP B AccAvoidsEthicalYesYesNoNo
Aviva Investors Mlt-Asst Pl IV 2 GBP AccAvoidsLimited ExclusionsYesNoNoNo
Aviva Investors Mlt-Asst Pl II 2 GBP AccAvoidsLimited ExclusionsYesNoNoNo
Aviva Investors Mlt-Asst Pl V 2 GBP AccAvoidsLimited ExclusionsYesNoNoNo
Aviva Investors Mlt-Asst Pl III 2 GBPAccAvoidsLimited ExclusionsYesNoNoNo
Aviva Investors Mlt-Asst Pl I 2 GBP AccAvoidsLimited ExclusionsYesNoNoNo
AXA Ethical Distribution Z AccAvoidsEthicalYesYesYesNo
CT Sustainable Universal MAP Balanced FundConsidersSustainability ThemedYesNoNo
CT Sustainable Universal MAP Cautious FundConsidersSustainability ThemedYesNoNo
CT Sustainable Universal MAP Growth FundConsidersSustainability ThemedYesNoNo
BNY Mellon Sus Real Return Ins W AccConsidersESG PlusYesYesNoYes
CFP Castlfd B.E.S.T Sust Eurp Gen IncConsidersSustainability ThemedYesNoNo
Climate Assets B GBP AccConsidersSustainability ThemedNoYesNo
Janus Henderson Glb Rpnsb Mgd I AccConsidersEthicalYesYesNoNo
Liontrust Sust Fut Cau Mgd 2 Net IncConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
Liontrust Sust Fut Defesv Mgd 2 Net IncConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
Liontrust Sust Fut Glbl Gr 2 Net AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
Liontrust Sust Fut Managed Gr 2 Net AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
Liontrust Sust Fut Mgd 2 Net IncConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
M&G Sustainable Mlt Asst Stlg I GBP IncConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesYesNo
Royal London Sustainable Div C AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
Royal London Sustainable Mgd Gr C AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
Royal London Sustainable World C AccConsidersSustainability ThemedYesYesNoNo
Trojan Ethical Income X AccAvoidsEthicalYesYesYesNo
Trojan Ethical Income X IncAvoidsEthicalYesYesYesNo

Risk Warning: The price and value of investments and their income fluctuates: you may get back less than the amount you invested. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note, the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the products you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.

Invest for good with the UK’s first rated list of sustainable investments.


You can buy the sustainable investments in any of the great value accounts we offer.


