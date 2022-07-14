Sustainable investing is an investment strategy that seeks both financial returns and environmental and/or social good. Unlike traditional investment strategies that focus solely on financial performance, sustainable investing considers environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors alongside financial metrics when evaluating investment opportunities.

There is a growing recognition that more capital is needed to drive positive change and pursue a better future for people and the planet. As such, interest in sustainable investing continues to grow, propelled by growing consumer demand and regulatory expectations.

There are many different sustainable investing approaches taken. From employing exclusions to ‘sin’ stocks and seeking out more sustainable industries, to delivering positive environmental and social impact. At ii we know that there is no right way to invest sustainably, that’s why we offer access to all types of products within the sustainable investment universe.

Using Morningstar data, we collate a wider sustainable investment universe of funds, which can be accessed via our Sustainable Investment Screener once logged in