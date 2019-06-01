Sustainable investing

Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.
Investing for good is not just straightforward with ii, it is ACE. We have collated more than 200 sustainable investment options to help you identify the socially responsible and environmental funds, investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that best reflect your own values.
From these we have selected our ACE 40, the UK’s first rated list of sustainable investments, with each fund sorted by asset class and placed into one of our ii ACE sustainable styles.
ACE sustainable styles explained
Avoids
Funds that exclude specific companies, sectors or business practices, such as tobacco.
Considers
Strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, such as pollution levels, are taken into account.
Embraces
These focus on companies that deliver positive social and/or environmental outcomes, such as renewable energy.
Where a fund's manager adopts more than one style, we use the strongest category that applies.
Our aim is for our long list to be as comprehensive as possible, as we recognise that different people have different aims and opinions. Sustainable investment is uniquely personal, meaning that investors may take a significantly different view of an investment.
The information we provide in the sustainable investments long list does not constitute a personal recommendation. You should ensure any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments and any income from them can fall as well as rise, so you could get back less than you invest.
Sustainable investments long list
Filter sustainable investments by asset type
UK equities
|Fund Name
|ii ACE sustainable style
|Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|MorningStar Category – Employs Exclusions
|MorningStar Category – ESG fund
|MorningStar Category – Impact fund
|MorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
|Aegon Ethical Equity GBP B Acc
|Avoids
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|ASI UK Ethical Equity P1 Acc
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|ASI UK Responsible Equity I Acc
|Embraces
|Ethical
|Yes
|No
|No
|CT Responsible UK Equity Fund
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|CFP Castlfd B.E.S.T Sust UK SmCo Gen Inc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|EdenTree Responsible and Sust UK Eq B
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|HSBC UK Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF (HSUK LN)
|Considers
|Sustainability Tilt
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|L&G Future World ESG UK Index I £ Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Tilt
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Liontrust Sust Fut UK Gr 2 Net Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Liontrust UK Ethical 2 Net Acc
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity I £ Acc
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|Premier Miton Ethical C acc
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Royal London Sustainable Leaders C Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Schroder Sustainable UK Equity Z Acc
|Embraces
|Sustainability Tilt
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|CT UK Sustainable Eq Z Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|UBS ETF MSCI UK IMI SRI GBP A dis
|Avoids
|Sustainability Tilt
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
UK equity income
|Fund Name
|ii ACE sustainable style
|Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|MorningStar Category – Employs Exclusions
|MorningStar Category – ESG fund
|MorningStar Category – Impact fund
|MorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
|CT Responsible UK Income 2 Acc
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|CFP Castlfd B.E.S.T. Sust Inc Gen Inc
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|No
|No
|Janus Henderson UK Responsible Inc I Inc
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Jupiter Responsible Inc I Inc
|Considers
|Environmentally Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|Trojan Ethical Income X Acc
|Avoids
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Unicorn UK Ethical Income B Acc
|Avoids
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Global equities
|Fund Name
|ii ACE sustainable style
|Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|MorningStar Category – Employs Exclusions
|MorningStar Category – ESG fund
|MorningStar Category – Impact fund
|MorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
|Aegon Global Sustainable Eq GBP C Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Alquity Future World Global Impact GBP R
|Considers
|Social Themed
|No
|No
|No
|No
|ASI Global Ethical Equity I Acc
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|ASI Multi-Manager Ethical I Acc
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|No
|No
|Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship B Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Tilt
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Baillie Gifford Positive Change B Acc
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|No
|Yes
|No
|Baillie Gifford Rspnb Glb Eq Inc B Inc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|BGF Sustainable Energy D4 GBP
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|CT Responsible Global Equity 2 Acc
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|CT Sustainable Opportunities Global Equity Fund
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|BNY Mellon Sus Global Eq Instl W Acc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|BNY Mellon Sust Glbl Eq Inc Inst W Acc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|BNY Mellon Sust Glbl Eq Inc Inst W Inc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|EdenTree Responsible and Sust Glbl Eq B
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Federated Hermes Glb Eq F GBP Acc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|No
|No
|No
|Federated Hermes Imp Opps Eq X GBP Acc
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|No
|Yes
|No
|Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Global Equity ETF
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions/ESG
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|FP WHEB Sustainability C
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity SRI ETF
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Fundsmith Sustainable Equity I Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Tilt
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Impax Environmental Leaders XGBP Acc
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|No
|No
|Yes
|Impax Environmental Markets Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Impax Environmental Mkts Ire X GBP Acc
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|No
|No
|Yes
|iShares Dow Jones Glb Sust Scrn ETF $Acc
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|iShares MSCI World ESG Scrn ETF USD Acc
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions/ESG
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|iShares MSCI World Islamic ETF USD Dist
|Avoids
|Faith Based
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Janus Henderson Global Sust Eq I Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Jupiter Ecology I Inc
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|Jupiter Green Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|L&G Future Wld Clmt Chg Eq Fct Idx I Acc
|Considers
|Environmentally Themed
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|L&G Future World ESG Dev Idx I GBP Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability tilt
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|L&G Future World Sustainable Opps I £Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Tilt
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|L&G MSCI Wld Sclly Rspnb Invmt SRI I Acc
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions/ESG
|Yes
|No
|No
|M&G Global Select GBP I Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Tilt
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|M&G Positive Impact Sterling I GBP Acc
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Menhaden Ord
|Embraces
|Sustainability Tilt
|Mirabaud Sustainable Global High Dividend
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions/ESG
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Montanaro Better World GBP Dis
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Ninety One Global Environment I
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Nomura Global Sustainable Eq I GBP Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|Pictet - Global Envir Opps I dy GBP
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Quilter Investors Ethical Eq R (GBP) Acc
|Avoids
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Rathbone Greenbank Global Sustainability Fund
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|Royal London Global Sustainable Equity
|Considers
|Sustainanbilty themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Sarasin Responsible Global Equity I Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Sarasin Responsible Global Equity P Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Stewart Inv Wldwd Sustnby B GBP Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|Triodos Global Eqs Imp GBP K Ret Acc
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Triodos Pioneer Impact GBP KRet Acc
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|UBS ETF Global Gender Eqlty USD A Acc
|Embraces
|Social Themed
|No
|Yes
|No
|UBS ETF MSCI ACWI Sclly Rspnb H £ A Dis
|Considers
|Limited Exclusions/ESG
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|UBS ETF MSCI World SRI USD A dis
|Avoids
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|No
|No
|Vanguard ESG Dev Wld All Cp Eq Idx £ Acc
|Avoids
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Vanguard ESG Glbl All Cap ETF USD Acc
|Avoids
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
Emerging markets
|Fund Name
|ii ACE sustainable style
|Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|MorningStar Category – Employs Exclusions
|MorningStar Category – ESG fund
|MorningStar Category – Impact fund
|MorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
|Alquity Africa GBP I
|Considers
|Social Themed
|No
|No
|No
|No
|iShares MSCI EM SRI ETF USD Acc
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|L&G ESG Emerging Markets Government Bond (USD) 0-5 Year UCITS ETF
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions/ESG
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Pictet-Quest Emerg Sust Eq I GBP
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|Stewart Inv Glbl EM Sustnby B GBP Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|UBS ETF MSCI Emerging Mkts SRI USD A dis GBP
|Avoids
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
Asian equities
|Fund Name
|ii ACE sustainable style
|Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|MorningStar Category – Employs Exclusions
|MorningStar Category – ESG fund
|MorningStar Category – Impact fund
|MorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
|Alquity Asia GBP R
|Considers
|Social Themed
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Alquity Indian Subcontinent GBP R
|Considers
|Social Themed
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Alquity Indian Subcontinent GBP Y
|Considers
|Social Themed
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Fidelity Sustainable Asia Eq A-Dis-GBP
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Impax Asian Environmental Markets IRL X
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|No
|No
|Yes
|iShares MSCI Japan ESG Enh ETF USD Dist
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Pacific Assets Ord
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Stewart Inv APAC Ldrs Sstby B GBP Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Stewart Inv Asia Pac Sustnby B GBP Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|Stewart Inv Indian Sbctnt Sustnby B GBP
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|UBS ETF MSCI Pacific SRI USD A dis
|Avoids
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|No
|No
European equities
|Fund Name
|ii ACE sustainable style
|Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|MorningStar Category – Employs Exclusions
|MorningStar Category – ESG fund
|MorningStar Category – Impact fund
|MorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
|ASI Europe ex UK Ethical Equity P1 Acc
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|CFP Castlfd B.E.S.T Sust Eurp Gen Inc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|EdenTree Responsible and Sust Eurp Eq B
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Europe Equity ETF
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions/ESG
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|iShares MSCI EMU ESG Scrn ETF EUR Acc GBP
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions/ESG
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|iShares MSCI Europe SRI ETF EUR Acc
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|LF Montanaro European Income A GBP Acc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Liontrust Sust Fut Eurp Gr 2 Net Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|M&G European Sustain Paris Aligned I Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Tilt
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Premier Miton European Sust Ldrs C £ Acc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|SVM All Europe SRI B Acc
|Embraces
|Limited exclusions/ESG
|Yes
|No
|No
|UBS ETF MSCI EMU SRI EUR A dis
|Avoids
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Vanguard SRI European Stk £ Acc
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Virgin Climate Change
|Considers
|Environmentally Themed
|No
|Yes
|Yes
US equities
|Fund Name
|ii ACE sustainable style
|Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|MorningStar Category – Employs Exclusions
|MorningStar Category – ESG fund
|MorningStar Category – Impact fund
|MorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
|Brown Advisory US Sust Gr GBP B Inc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced US Equity ETF
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions/ESG
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Invesco S&P 500 ESG ETF.
|Avoids
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|iShares MSCI USA Islamic ETF USD Dist
|Avoids
|Faith Based
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|iShares MSCI USA SRI ETF USD Acc
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Legg Mason CB US Eq Sust Ldrs X GBP Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|UBS ETF MSCI USA SRI USD A dis
|Avoids
|Ethical
|Yes
|No
|No
Global bonds
|Fund Name
|ii Asset Class
|ii ACE sustainable style
|Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|MorningStar Category – Employs Exclusions
|MorningStar Category – ESG fund
|MorningStar Category – Impact fund
|MorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
|Lyxor Green Bond (DR) ETF C EUR
|Global bonds
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|No
|Yes
|No
|PIMCO GIS Global Bond ESG Instl GBPH Inc
|Global bonds
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Vanguard ESG Glb Corp Bd ETF GBP H Acc
|Global bonds
|Avoids
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
Sterling bonds
|Fund Name
|ii ACE sustainable style
|Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|MorningStar Category – Employs Exclusions
|MorningStar Category – ESG fund
|MorningStar Category – Impact fund
|MorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
|Aegon Ethical Corporate Bond GBP B Acc
|Avoids
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|ASI Ethical Corporate Bond I Inc
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|CT Responsible Sterling Corporate Bond Fund
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|BNY Mellon Rspnb Hrzn UK Corp Bd InsWAcc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|EdenTree Responsible and Sust S Dtd Bd B
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|EdenTree Responsible and Sust Stlg Bd B
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Invesco GBP Corporate Bond ESG ETF Dist
|Avoids
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|L&G ESG GBP Corporate Bond 0-5 Year UCITS ETF
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions/ESG
|Yes
|No
|No
|L&G ESG GBP Corporate Bond UCITS ETF
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions/ESG
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Liontrust Sust Fut Corp Bd 2 Grs Inc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Mirabaud Sust Convert Glbl DH GBP Cap
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions/ESG
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Rathbone Ethical Bond I Acc
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|RLBF II Royal London Ethical Bond M Inc
|Avoids
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Royal London Sustainable Mgd Inc C Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Sarasin Responsible Corporate Bond P Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|CT UK Social Bond Fund Z Gross Accumulation GBP
|Embraces
|Social Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Triodos Sterling Bond Impact KR GBP Cap
|Considers
|Sustainability Tilt
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
Money market
|Fund Name
|ii ACE sustainable style
|Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|MorningStar Category – Employs Exclusions
|MorningStar Category – ESG fund
|MorningStar Category – Impact fund
|MorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
|Royal London Cash Plus Y Acc
|Avoids
|Limited exclusions/ESG
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Royal London Enhanced Cash Plus Y Acc
|Avoids
|Limited exclusions/ESG
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
Property
|Fund Name
|ii ACE sustainable style
|Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|MorningStar Category – Employs Exclusions
|MorningStar Category – ESG fund
|MorningStar Category – Impact fund
|MorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
|Civitas Social Housing Ord
|Embraces
|Social themed
|Impact Healthcare REIT
|Embraces
|Social Themed
|Sarasin IE Sust Glb Rl Est Eq GBP P Acc
|Embraces
|Sustainability Themed
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Schroder Global Cities Real Estt Z Acc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Schroder Global Cities Real Estt Z Inc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Triple Point Social Housing REIT Ord
|Embraces
|Social Themed
Specialist
|Fund Name
|ii ACE sustainable style
|Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|MorningStar Category – Employs Exclusions
|MorningStar Category – ESG fund
|MorningStar Category – Impact fund
|MorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
|Bluefield Solar Income Fund
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Fidelity Sustainable Water & Waste Fund
|Considers
|Environmentally Themed
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|FP Foresight Global Rl Infras A GBP Acc
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|FP Foresight Global Rl Infras A GBP Inc
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|FP Foresight UK Infras Inc A GBP Acc
|Considers
|Environmentally Themed
|No
|No
|No
|No
|FP Foresight UK Infras Inc A GBP Inc
|Considers
|Environmentally Themed
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Greencoat UK Wind
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Guinness Sustainable Energy D USD Acc
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|No
|No
|Yes
|iShares Global Clean Energy ETF USD Dist
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|No
|No
|Yes
|iShares Global Water ETF USD Dist
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|No
|No
|Yes
|JLEN Environmental Assets Group Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions/ESG
|Yes
|No
|No
|M&G Global Listed Infras GBP I Acc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|NextEnergy Solar Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Pictet-Clean Energy I dy GBP
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Pictet-Nutrition I dy GBP
|Avoids
|Sustainability Tilt
|No
|Yes
|No
|Pictet-Water I dy GBP
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|No
|No
|Yes
|Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust
|Embraces
|Sustainability themed
|Renewables Infrastructure Grp
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|No
|No
|Yes
|Sarasin Food & Agriculture Opps P Acc
|Avoids
|Sustainability Tilt
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Schroder ISF Global Energy Transition
|Embraces
|Sustainability themed
|No
|Yes
|No
|SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Syncona Ord
|Embraces
|Social Themed
|Triple Point Income VCT C
|Embraces
|social themed
|US Solar Fund Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp Ord
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|VT Gravis Clean Energy Income C GBP Acc
|Embraces
|Environmentally Themed
|No
|No
|Yes
Mixed asset
|Fund Name
|ii ACE sustainable style
|Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category
|MorningStar Category – Employs Exclusions
|MorningStar Category – ESG fund
|MorningStar Category – Impact fund
|MorningStar Category – Environmental sector fund
|7IM Sustainable Balance C Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Aegon Ethical Cautious Managed GBP B Acc
|Avoids
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Aviva Investors Mlt-Asst Pl IV 2 GBP Acc
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Aviva Investors Mlt-Asst Pl II 2 GBP Acc
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Aviva Investors Mlt-Asst Pl V 2 GBP Acc
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Aviva Investors Mlt-Asst Pl III 2 GBPAcc
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Aviva Investors Mlt-Asst Pl I 2 GBP Acc
|Avoids
|Limited Exclusions
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|AXA Ethical Distribution Z Acc
|Avoids
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|CT Sustainable Universal MAP Balanced Fund
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|CT Sustainable Universal MAP Cautious Fund
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|CT Sustainable Universal MAP Growth Fund
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|BNY Mellon Sus Real Return Ins W Acc
|Considers
|ESG Plus
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|CFP Castlfd B.E.S.T Sust Eurp Gen Inc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|No
|No
|Climate Assets B GBP Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|No
|Yes
|No
|Janus Henderson Glb Rpnsb Mgd I Acc
|Considers
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Liontrust Sust Fut Cau Mgd 2 Net Inc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Liontrust Sust Fut Defesv Mgd 2 Net Inc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Liontrust Sust Fut Glbl Gr 2 Net Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Liontrust Sust Fut Managed Gr 2 Net Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Liontrust Sust Fut Mgd 2 Net Inc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|M&G Sustainable Mlt Asst Stlg I GBP Inc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Royal London Sustainable Div C Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Royal London Sustainable Mgd Gr C Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Royal London Sustainable World C Acc
|Considers
|Sustainability Themed
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Trojan Ethical Income X Acc
|Avoids
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Trojan Ethical Income X Inc
|Avoids
|Ethical
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
