Sustainable investing
Invest to reflect your personal values, for a monthly flat fee. Our impartial insight can help you make the right choice for you.
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Risk Warning: The price and value of investments and their income fluctuates: you may get back less than the amount you invested. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note, the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the products you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
Sustainable investing is an investment strategy that seeks both financial returns and environmental and/or social good. Unlike traditional investment strategies that focus solely on financial performance, sustainable investing considers environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors alongside financial metrics when evaluating investment opportunities.
There is a growing recognition that more capital is needed to drive positive change and pursue a better future for people and the planet. As such, interest in sustainable investing continues to grow, propelled by growing consumer demand and regulatory expectations.
There are many different sustainable investing approaches taken. From employing exclusions to ‘sin’ stocks and seeking out more sustainable industries, to delivering positive environmental and social impact. At ii we know that there is no right way to invest sustainably, that’s why we offer access to all types of products within the sustainable investment universe.
Using Morningstar data, we collate a wider sustainable investment universe of funds, which can be accessed via our Sustainable Investment Screener once logged in
Sustainable Investment Screener
Once logged into your ii account, the screener will allow you to search for and choose the sustainable investment that best reflects your needs.
The sustainable investment universe underlying the screener is defined using Morningstar’s (our data provider’s) definition of a “Sustainable Investment”. These funds sit under the Morningstar Sustainable Attributes framework which identifies sustainable investments using the fund’s own stated objectives and categorises them as either a “General ESG Investment” or a “Sustainability Themed Investment”.
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General ESG Investment
The investment product uses ESG criteria as a central part or binding factors of their security-selection and portfolio-construction process. Strategies that incorporate ESG factors typically have explicit sustainable criteria that invested companies must meet.
Sustainability Themed Investment
The investment product targets themes that stand to benefit from the long-term trends towards greater sustainability in the way we live and work. For example, a focus on climate action, healthy ecosystems, human development, resource security and basic needs. These strategies usually seek to make an impact alongside financial return on specific issue areas through their investments.
Employs Exclusions
Investments that exclude certain sectors, companies, or practices, including norms-based screening, abortion/stem cells, adult entertainment, alcohol, animal testing, controversial weapons, fur & specialty leather, gambling, GMOs, military contracting, nuclear, palm oil, pesticides, small arms, thermal coal, tobacco and other
Tools
Sustainable news and views
Terry Smith’s overhaul: what’s behind it and what’s changed?
Terry Smith’s overhaul: what’s behind it and what’s changed?
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