What computer do I need to use your website?

You can access our website using most computers. However to get the most out of our website we recommend the following settings and software:



Web Browsers

A web browser is the program that you use to access the internet.



Recommended browsers

For the best experience when using our website we recommend you use one of the following browsers:

Other allowed browsers

You can also access our website using the following browsers, however are not tested for use with our website and you may experience problems with some parts of our service.

Safari 8+

Google Chrome (all versions)

Internet Explorer 10+

Firefox 4+

Opera 9+

Microsoft Edge (all versions)

Other or older versions of browsers will be blocked from accessing our website.



Resolution

If you are using a desktop computer and our website looks squashed or information does not fit on the page then this may be resolved by changing the resolution on your screen. The minimum recommended resolution to view our site is 1152x864.



Please use the following steps to change your screen resolution.



Windows XP users:

Minimize all windows and right click on your desktop. From the menu that appears select Properties. A new window will then open on screen. From the new window click the Settings tab: You then need to use the slide control to increase the resolution to a minimum of 1152x864 then click Apply.



Windows Vista users:

Minimize all windows and right click on your desktop. From the menu that appears select Personalize. A new window will open on screen from which you should select Display Settings; to adjust your screen resolution to a minimum of 1152x864.



Viewing Documents

To be able to view your contract notes, statements and other account documents on our website you will need to download and install Adobe Reader from https://get.adobe.com/uk/reader