The interactive investor (ii) accessibility statement includes:
Last updated: March 2026
At interactive investor (ii), we believe accessibility starts with simplicity and making information available to all, whatever their age or ability.
We understand that people have different needs. That's why we're dedicated to considering everyone, especially those who use technology or process information in different ways.
Whether you have a permanent or temporary disability or experience visual, hearing, cognitive, or motor impairments, we want you to feel like you can use our accounts and services confidently.
The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) outline the accessibility best practices we aim to meet with our digital content. Much of our website content meets Level AA of the WCAG 2.2 guidelines, and we’re continuing to work hard towards full compliance.
Over the past few years, we’ve made significant progress in making our platform more accessible. Here are just some of the improvements we've made to make investing on our platform easier and more inclusive for everyone.
Here are some ways to get the best website and mobile experience with us.
You can use our website and log into your account using most major browsers, including: Chrome, Edge, Safari and Firefox.
More details on the browsers and versions we support can be found in our Help Centre.
When using our website, most pages and features work best for screens the size of an iPad (9.7 inches) or bigger.
If you’re using a smaller screen, we recommend using our mobile app for a better experience.
You can access your account and many of our features using the mobile app, available on iOS and Android.
More details on the operating systems and versions we support can be found in our Help Centre.
As part of our mission to improve access to investing for everyone, we’ve worked with independent auditors and accessibility experts to review our platform. This has helped us identify areas for improvement across our digital content and policies.
We know there’s more work to do, and doing it well takes time. Our first step is to put strong foundations in place so accessibility is built into the way we work across the business. This ensures high accessibility standards stay at the heart of what we do, even as our platform and priorities evolve.
This statement was prepared by our dedicated ii Accessibility Community in January 2026.
Our focus is on improving access to our platform for everyone. Alongside ongoing learning and improvements, we regularly review this statement to ensure it reflects the work we’re doing to meet our accessibility commitments.
We review and update this statement every year to make sure it includes the latest information on accessing our platform.
We hope you find what you need on this page. But in case you’re looking for something else, here are a few links that may prove helpful.
If you want to contact us, our UK-based Customer Support team is available Monday to Friday (excluding UK bank holidays). You can contact the team in a way that works best for you: Secure message, call, email or write.
Your security is our priority. We want you to access and manage your ii accounts as safely as possible. Tips and guidance on how to do this can be found in our Security hub.
AbilityNet is a UK charity that works to make digital services accessible to everyone. You can find more information on using digital devices in ways that work best for you, as well as support to help you do so, on their website.