Interactive Investor Services Limited (“Interactive Investor”) is committed to providing you with the highest quality service. This includes maintaining your privacy and protecting your personal data.
This policy, read together with our terms of service and our Cookies Policy, sets out the basis on which any personal data we collect from you through our website (www.ii.co.uk), or that you provide to us through our website or via other methods of communication, will be processed by us.
Your information may also be collected and used by any of the parties detailed in section 9 below.
Full details of the companies in our group are available on request. Our contact details are set out at the end of this policy.
To get the best from our services, please keep your personal data (including your email address) accurate and up to date. You can do this via our Security Hub at https://www.ii.co.uk/security-hub or by contacting us at the address or telephone number given at the end of this policy.
Please take the time to read this policy carefully. In opening an account with us and/or providing any personal data to us via our website, you acknowledge that your personal data will be used in accordance with our terms of service, our Cookies Policy and this policy.
Interactive Investor will be the data controller of your personal data which you provide to us or which is collected by us when you open an account with us or via our website. You can contact our Data Protection Officer using the contact details at the end of this policy.
By accessing, browsing or otherwise using our website you confirm that you have read and agree to this policy. If you do not agree with any part of this policy, you should not use our website or use our services.
We reserve the right to change the contents of our website, our terms of service, the Cookies Policy and/or this policy at any time, by posting such changes on our website. It is your responsibility to familiarise yourself with these resources to ensure you are aware of any changes. Your continued use of our website following the posting of any such changes will constitute your acceptance of the revised terms.
Contents
- Why have a privacy policy?
- What personal data do we collect about you and how?
- How do we use your personal data?
- Data retention
- What is the legal basis upon which we deal with your data?
- Marketing
- Credit reference, fraud prevention agencies, regulators and tax authorities?
- Cookies
- Who is your personal data shared with?
- Safeguarding your personal data
- Sale of the business
- Third Party Links
- Your rights and contacting us
- Complaints
1. Why have a privacy policy?
Information that identifies or can be used to identify a living individual is known as "personal data." All organisations processing personal data must do so fairly and in accordance with all applicable data protection laws. This includes the obligation for us to tell you how we will use your personal data. We treat all of our legal obligations seriously and take all steps necessary to ensure compliance when storing and processing your personal data.
2. What personal data do we collect about you and how?
We may collect the following information about you:
Your contact details such as your name, address, telephone number and email address;
Your date of birth, nationality, country of birth, country of residence, employment status and tax identification number (e.g. National Insurance Number);
Passport details, driving licence and utility bills;
Details of the services you request from us; and
Certain additional information which may be necessary in order for us to provide particular services to you.
We collect your personal data in a number of different ways, including (but not limited to) the following:
- If you provide it when communicating with us (for example when registering for our services);
- If you order any of our products or services;
- If you enter a competition or promotion;
- If you make payments or modify your account details; and
- When you visit our websites (for example by cookies, your IP address and other browser-generated information). More information is provided in our Cookies Policy which can be found at www.ii.co.uk/cookies.
We record all service calls for quality and training purposes, to enable us to deal effectively with queries and complaints and, in the case of calls where customers place transactions on regulated markets, in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.
In most cases, you are not obliged to provide any personal data to us, but if you have requested information or you have ordered a service from us, we must obtain, and it is a contractual requirement for you to provide, certain information so that we can verify your identity and in order for us to meet our legal obligations. Please see section 7 below for further details.
Some of the information that we collect about you or which you provide to us about you or your family members may be special category data for the purposes of applicable data protection laws. Special category data includes information about physical and mental health, sexual orientation, racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, philosophical belief, trade union membership and biometric data. We take special care of this data in accordance with applicable data protection laws.
3 . How do we use your personal data?
We retain and use your personal data for some or all of the following purposes:
• Processing applications made by you, running your accounts, providing our services, contacting you and servicing our relationship with you;
• Administration and accounting, billing and auditing and other legal purposes;
• To carry out checks on you that are necessary in order for us to provide services, such as credit checks, identification verification checks and anti-money laundering checks, for the purposes of meeting our obligations under the Money Laundering Regulations 2007 and any other applicable legislation, for the purposes of crime prevention (further information on these checks is at section 7 below);
• Security, payment verification, insurance, debt tracing and debt recovery;
• Dealing with any queries, complaints or problems reported by you;
• Enabling you to participate in our promotions and competitions;
• Enabling you to participate in the interactive features of the website and ensuring content from our website is presented in the most Effective manner for you and your computer or device;
• Notifying you about changes to our service and/ or the terms on which the services are provided;
• To ensure the proper operation of our systems;
• To keep our client records up to date;
• To better understand your requirements and provide you with services specific to your needs;
• To comply with applicable laws where we are obliged to retain and/or disclose certain information;
• Generating statistics on our users, such as the popularity of certain of our services and about the "traffic" visiting our websites in order to improve our services to you; and/or
• To provide you with information about goods or services we feel may interest you in accordance with applicable laws (please see further details on our marketing activities at section 6 below).
Automated Decisions
As part of our account-opening process we will carry out automated checks using your personal data, such as your name, postal address, date of birth, telephone numbers and employment status. These checks include credit checks, identification verification checks and financial crime checks and involve our obtaining information (such as your credit history) from credit reference agencies and any records held by financial crime prevention agencies, the Electoral Register and providers of utility services. We need to carry out these checks in order to meet our obligations under the Money Laundering Regulations 2007 and any other applicable legislation. The information obtained from these checks is used by us (together with information provided by you in your application) to build a ‘scorecard’ relating to the applicant which is used to determine if an account can be opened, whether further information is required or the application is rejected, based on factors such as whether we have been able to verify your identity and any records relating to financial crime. We will process all such information in accordance with applicable data protection laws.
4. Data Retention
We will only keep your personal data for as long as we need to in order to fulfil the relevant purpose(s) it was collected for, as set out above in this privacy policy and for as long as we are required to keep it by law. We retain copies of our customer contracts in order to enable us to deal with any legal issues along with the information provided to us for identification verification checks and anti-money laundering checks (as required by law) for 6 years after termination or expiry of our contract with you. Details of complaints are retained for 5 years from receipt in accordance with the DISP chapters of the FCA Handbook and telephone call recordings are retained for five years or longer if required by law or the FCA. If you have a query in relation to how long we retain your personal data for, please contact us using the contact details provided below.
6. Marketing
We (or a third party acting for us) may use the information you provide us with to keep you informed about products and services which we believe you may be interested in, carry out market research and/or to review how you use your account in order to maximise customer engagement and assess customer satisfaction. This information may be sent to you by e mail, SMS, other electronic means, telephone and/or post. We will only conduct such marketing activities where we have obtained your consent or otherwise in accordance with applicable laws.
If you do not want to receive any marketing communications from us, you can unsubscribe when we initially obtain your details, or by contacting us in writing at any time or by opting out by following the opt out instructions contained in the relevant telephone, SMS, other electronic means, post or email marketing communication. Please note that your opting out of marketing communications will not prevent us from continuing to communicate with you as necessary to manage your account. Please refer to www.ii.co.uk for details of our products and services. Any such opt-out requests will not affect the running of your existing account or the services you request from us, in respect of which we will still process your personal data in accordance with this policy.
8. Cookies
Our website uses cookies to allow customers to access the services and to give us an overall view of visitor habits and visitor volumes. To view more information on what cookies we use and how we use them, please review our separate Cookies Policy which can be found at www.ii.co.uk/cookies
9. Who is your personal data shared with?
You acknowledge that we may disclose your personal data to:
- Entities within our Group;
- Law enforcement bodies and/or other regulatory entities in order to comply with any legal obligation;
- Third parties who we use to carry out the checks that we need to carry out on you, such as identification verification, anti-money laundering checks, including financial crime prevention agencies and utility companies, and as specified in the terms of service; and
- Other parties who help us to deliver the services to you who may be located in or outside the European Economic Area (EEA).
Third parties who we share your personal data with may only use it for the purposes set out in this policy and in accordance with all applicable laws.
If we transfer your data outside of the EEA, we will always ensure that appropriate controls are in place to protect your data in accordance with applicable data protection laws.
For details of the potential transfers of or access to your personal data within or outside of the EEA and the safeguards that we have in place when transferring, or allowing access to, your personal data, (and for a copy of the safeguards, where applicable) please contact our Data Protection Officer via email at dataprotection@ii.co.uk or using the postal address given at the end of this policy.
10. Safeguarding your personal data
We take all reasonable care in the collection, storage, processing and disclosure of your personal data and have implemented internal security procedures to minimise the risk that unauthorised parties will be able to access and misuse the information. It is because of these security procedures that we may ask for proof of identity before we disclose any personal information about you.
For more information and top tips please https://www.ii.co.uk/security.
11. Sale of the business
In the event that we are sold (fully or partially), integrated with another business or dispose of our rights and obligations under any agreement with you, your records may be disclosed under appropriate confidentiality terms to our advisers and any prospective purchaser’s adviser, and will be passed onto the new owners in accordance with all applicable laws.
In the event that we buy any business or assets, we may disclose your personal data to the prospective seller of such business or assets under appropriate confidentiality terms and in accordance with all applicable laws.
Third Party Links
Please bear in mind that this policy only applies to websites and services operated by us and not those operated by third parties, including those to which our websites may link. We suggest that you make yourself familiar with any privacy policy provided by such third party websites before providing personal information about yourself.
Your rights and contacting us
Subject to certain exemptions, and in some cases dependent upon the processing activity we are undertaking, you have certain rights in relation to your personal information, as follows:
- To ask us not to process your personal data for marketing purposes;
- To access personal information held about you and to obtain a copy of it;
- To prevent any processing of a record of personal data that is causing or is likely to cause unwarranted and substantial damage or distress to you or another individual;
- To obtain the rectification or completion of records of personal data which are inaccurate or incomplete;
- To restrict or object to the processing of your personal data and to request its erasure under certain circumstances. Please note that we will not be able to erase personal data where we have a legal obligation to retain such data or if we need to hold onto such data for other legitimate purposes e.g. defending any potential legal claim. In most cases, this means that we need to retain all or some of your personal data for 6 years after the closure of your account with us;
- In certain circumstances, to receive your personal data, which you have provided to us, in a structured, commonly-used and machine readable format and the right to transmit that data to another data controller without hindrance, or to have that personal data transmitted to another data controller, where technically feasible;
- To obtain a copy of personal information safeguards used for transfers outside your jurisdiction;
- To lodge a complaint about the way in which your personal data is being shared with a supervisory authority; and
- Where we rely on your consent to use your personal data, you have the right to withdraw that consent at any time.
If you wish to exercise any of the above mentioned rights, we may ask you for additional information to confirm your identity and for security purposes, in particular before disclosing personal information to you. We reserve the right to charge a fee where permitted by law, for example if your request is manifestly unfounded or excessive.
You can exercise your rights by contacting us using the details below. Subject to legal and other permissible considerations, we will make every reasonable effort to honour your request promptly or inform you if we require further information in order to fulfil your request.
Please note that we may not always be able to fully address your request, for example if it would impact the duty of confidentiality we owe to others, or if we are legally permitted to deal with the request in a different way.
If you have any queries about this policy or our use of your personal data, please contact our Data Protection Officer at dataprotection@ii.co.uk or in writing at:
Interactive Investor
Exchange Court
Duncombe Street
Leeds
LS1 4AX
If you have any queries about any of our terms of service documents or the website in general, do not hesitate to contact us at:
Customer Services
Interactive Investor
Exchange Court
Duncombe Street
Leeds
LS1 4AX
Tel: 0345 607 6001
Email: interactivehelp@ii.co.uk
Complaints
If you have any concerns or complaints as to how we have handled your personal data you may lodge a complaint with the UK’s data protection regulator, the ICO, who can be contacted through their website at https://ico.org.uk/global/contact-us or by writing to Information Commissioner’s Office, Wycliffe House, Water Lane, Wilmslow, Cheshire SK9 5AF.