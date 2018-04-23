We are committed to protecting your personal data. We’ll use your information for a number of different purposes, for example to provide our services to you and to meet our legal and regulatory obligations. By your ‘personal data' we mean any information about you that you or third parties provide to us.

This policy, together with our terms of service and our Cookies Policy, sets out the basis on which your personal data will be collected and processed by us.

We are a data controller in respect of personal data that we process in connection with our business (including the products and services that we provide). In this policy, references to “we”, “us”, “our” or “Interactive Investor” are references to Interactive Investor Services Limited.

Full details of the companies in our group are available on request. Our contact details (including the contact details of our Data Protection Officer) are set out at the end of this policy.

To get the best from our services, please keep your personal data (including your email address) accurate and up to date. You can do this via our Security Hub at https://www.ii.co.uk/security-hub or by contacting us at the address or telephone number given at the end of this policy.

Please take the time to read this policy carefully. In opening an account with us and/or providing any personal data to us via our website, you acknowledge that your personal data will be used in accordance with our terms of service, our Cookies Policy and this policy.

By accessing, browsing or otherwise using our website you confirm that you have read and agree to this policy. If you do not agree with any part of this policy, you should not use our website or use our services.

We reserve the right to change the contents of our website, our terms of service, the Cookies Policy and/or this policy at any time, by posting such changes on our website. It is your responsibility to familiarise yourself with these resources to ensure you are aware of any changes. Your continued use of our website following the posting of any such changes will constitute your acceptance of the revised terms.





This policy was last updated on 22 November 2023.